Novolex Introduces Disposable Poly Capes and Aprons for Hair Salons, Restaurants and Grocers

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilex® Poly, a Novolex® brand, is introducing new disposable capes and aprons to help businesses protect their employees and customers.

The new capes and aprons are lightweight and comfortable, with a tie closure in the back for a secure fit and easy wear. They are designed for hair salons, barbershops, restaurants, delis, food service providers, grocery stores and food processors.

"We want to help our customers handle the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Frank Lawson, Vice President of Sales for Hilex Poly. "Our new disposable capes and aprons provide both protection and peace of mind for businesses and consumers alike."

The capes and aprons are designed to keep the wearer clean and dry, protecting them against spills and splashes. Both kinds are disposable so cleanup is easy and sanitary. Barbers and hair stylists, for example, can dispose of a client's cape and hair clippings all at once.

The capes are dark gray and measure about 44 x 60 inches, while the aprons are white and are 30 x 42 inches. Both are made of high-quality polyethylene and are intended for single-use.

The capes and aprons are just the latest innovative new products from Novolex. To learn more about Novolex and its many products, visit www.Novolex.com.

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provides customers innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 61 manufacturing centers and administrative offices in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

