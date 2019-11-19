Novolex Introduces Eco Blend Max - Trash Can Liners Made With 50% Recycled Content

ROANOKE, Texas, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Bag™, a Novolex™ brand, today announced the introduction of Eco Blend® Max, a new line of trash can liners made with 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content.

Eco Blend Max liners, manufactured from a blend consisting of 50% PCR resin, use Right-Sizing dimensions designed to fit the most common cans. Correctly fitting liners use less material, which reduces costs and the impact on the environment, and saves time placing liners in cans.

Eco Blend Max can liners have received SCS Global Services Recycled Content certification, which independently confirms specific percentages of recycled content from pre-consumer and post-consumer sources.

"Eco Blend Max can liners are designed with convenience, efficiency and the environment in mind," said Tony Scibilia, Senior Vice President of Sales for Heritage Bag. "They give our customers another exceptional choice – an environmentally responsible alternative that offers tremendous quality, strength and convenience."

Eco Blend Max can liners have received SCS Global Services Recycled Content certification, which independently confirms specific percentages of recycled content from pre-consumer and post-consumer sources.

Eco Blend Max can liners also surpass the requirements for can liners in the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED program and also meet the EPA's Comprehensive Procurement Guidelines (CPG). The latter qualifies Eco Blend Max for use in environmentally designed buildings and federal government facilities.

"Our goal for innovation in can liners is to manage waste, not create it. Eco Blend Max can liners are engineered to reduce the waste destined for our landfills," said Eric Gonring, Director of Sustainability for Novolex. "That's why we strive to use recycled content in our can liners – to replace virgin plastic with material recovered from our waste stream."

To learn more about Eco Blend Max can liners, visit www.novolex.com.

About Novolex

Novolex™ develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provide customers innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 61 manufacturing plants in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

