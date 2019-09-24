Novolex Introduces EcoCraft Fresh & Crispy Containers to Keep Fried Foods Warm and Crunchy

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex™ today announced the introduction of EcoCraft® Fresh & Crispy™ clamshell containers, a new line of clamshell containers that keep fried foods warm and crunchy thanks to their innovative design.

The new containers offer a unique system for high-performance ventilation to keep fried foods crunchy and warm. They are constructed with Eco-Flute® micro-flute corrugation for superior rigidity and crush strength to maintain food integrity during transport and delivery.

"EcoCraft Fresh & Crispy containers solve a problem that has long troubled restaurants and caterers: how to keep fried foods warm and crispy until they're delivered," said Adrianne Tipton, Senior Vice President of Innovation at Novolex. "These containers even keep french fries crispy, warm and tasty. That's a real innovation in food delivery."

"We designed these containers so fried food arrives at your door tasting just as delicious as it does at the restaurant," said Rick Brown, Vice President of Foodservice Sales.

EcoCraft Fresh & Crispy containers are designed for restaurants, convenience stores, supermarkets, caterers and delivery services. The containers, which feature a secure latch lock to keep them closed during deliveries, come in two different sizes: 5.5 x 5 x 2.88 inches and 6.28 x 5 x 2.25 inches. Custom print is available.

The container's middle layer uses 100% post-consumer recycled content, providing a sturdy, lightweight package. The whole container is made with a minimum of 33% post-consumer recycled content.

To learn more about EcoCraft Fresh & Crispy containers, visit www.novolex.com.

About Novolex

Novolex™ develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provide customers innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 60 manufacturing plants in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

