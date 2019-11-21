Novolex Introduces EcoSense Catering Trays, Plates and Utensils

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waddington North America (WNA), a Novolex company, announced the introduction of EcoSenseTM servingware, a full line of drop-off catering essentials formulated with recycled content.

The proprietary blend of material is made from more than 40 percent recycled content. The new line uses 20 percent less plastic resin and reduces carbon footprint by at least 50 percent when compared to comparable polystyrene items.

EcoSenseTM servingware is a full line of drop-off catering essentials formulated with recycled content. The proprietary blend of material is made from more than 40 percent recycled content. The new line uses 20 percent less plastic resin and reduces carbon footprint by at least 50 percent when compared to comparable polystyrene items. EcoSense is made by Waddington North America (WNA), a Novolex company.

"Customers are looking for environmentally responsible options in food packaging. With catering on the rise, we wanted to offer customers a product line with superior performance that functions as well or better than their current catering products, with a better environmental footprint," said Jennifer Heller, Vice President of Marketing for WNA.

Made in the USA, EcoSense servingware is FDA compliant and the material is certified by Green Circle Certified, LLC, which independently verifies and provides third-party certification for environmental and sustainability claims. The product line consists of serving trays, plates and serving utensils in both black and white.

The proprietary blend of material provides a robust and durable product to carry the heaviest menu presentations as well as prevent cracking if the product is dropped or bent. Material strength is also an advantage in the quality of the serving tongs, as alternatives may break due to repeated flexing during use in the buffet line.

"As a leading supplier of convenience solutions for over 40 years, WNA has learned that the 'way we eat' continues to evolve with our changing lifestyles, and convenience servingware needs to evolve as well," said Mike O'Neil, Vice President of Sales for WNA. "That's why we maintain a keen focus on understanding the needs of our customers for products that deliver exceptional performance and meet their preference for products that offer a lower environmental footprint."

To learn more about EcoSense servingware and other products from WNA, please visit www.wna.biz.

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. Novolex and our family of brands provide customers with innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employees, Novolex operates 61 manufacturing plants in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

Media Contact:

Novolex

Phil Rozenski

1-800-845-6051

229669@email4pr.com

SOURCE Novolex

Related Links

http://www.Novolex.com

