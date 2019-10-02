Novolex Introduces Hot Food Containers that Make Takeout and Deliveries Better than Ever

COVINGTON, Ky., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waddington North America (WNA), a Novolex™ brand, announced today the introduction of Blaze™, hot food containers that make takeout and deliveries better than ever.

The innovative containers come in a variety of popular sizes and styles, with convenient hinged or two-piece options perfect for carryout or delivery. The easy tear-away hinge allows for a less-cluttered dining experience, and the two-piece option offers a common lid that fits the various base sizes. All of the packaging can be recycled where facilities exist.

The offer also includes three sizes of Contours™ Blaze™ catering trays with our patented EZ-Release™ tab system offer solutions for larger quantities of food - hot or cold - to be delivered to events of any kind. The patented technology gives Blaze catering trays the ability to provide the same food preservation capabilities and delivery experience.

"We've engineered Blaze hot food containers to ensure customers enjoy their meals at home as much as they do at a restaurant," said Jennifer Heller, VP of Marketing for WNA. "This is an ideal solution for restaurants and caterers alike."

Made with patent-pending technology, Blaze containers come with one-, two- or three-compartment bases. Construction of the containers offers a variety of benefits, including:

Superior ventilation: Because vent holes are located on the sides, they are not blocked even when the packaging is stacked, allowing steam to escape and keeping food at its best for longer.

Family stacking: Every size can be easily stacked, with no need to worry about tipping over or spills.

Snap-tight anti-fog lids: These lids stay on tight and secure, resisting leaks even on bumpy rides.

Customization options: The special lid design provides space for customized embossing, providing a cost-effective way to increase brand awareness by adding logo or brand name.

High-quality performance: Made in the USA , Blaze containers are microwave safe and maintain stability and structure even under the hottest conditions. They are engineered to ensure exceptional quality and performance for a variety of foods.

"With Americans seeking more carryout choices ranging from appetizers to entrees, Blaze offers an innovative way to get meals to customers exactly the way they want them," Heller said.

Customers will have the opportunity to meet with Novolex representatives to learn more about Blaze Hot Foods at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) trade show. The NACS is one of the leading convenience store events in North America. This three-day event will be held on Oct, 2-4, 2019 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Exhibiting this year at booth #8417, Novolex will present its expanding portfolio of leading foodservices solutions including the complete line of Blaze Hot Foods containers.

To learn more about Blaze hot food containers, visit Blaze Hot Foods .

About Novolex

Novolex™ develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provide customers innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employees, Novolex operates 60 manufacturing plants in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

