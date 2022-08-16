Novolex Introduces Innovative Paper Shopping Bags for More Secure Transport and Deliveries

Manufactured by Duro, the tamper-evident paper bags are convenient, secure and ideal for home deliveries and takeout orders

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duro®, a Novolex® brand, is introducing Load & Fold® Shopping Bags and Load & Seal® Shopping Bags, tamper-evident paper bags that offer more secure transport and deliveries for restaurants and retailers.

The bags feature a wide opening for easy loading, a flat bottom to keep items secure and sturdy paper twist handles for easy and reliable carrying. The Load & Fold bags offer an upscale folded top security option using a customer-supplied branded label or other adhesive to seal the bag; the Load & Seal bags offer a built-in tamper-evident adhesive strip to securely seal the bag.

"With demand for retail and food deliveries, along with carryout meals continuing to soar, these paper shopping bags offer convenience, security and peace of mind for customers and business owners alike," said John Veder, Director of Innovation at Novolex. "They can be used in a wide variety of applications where tamper evidence and functionality are key. They're incredibly versatile."

Load & Fold and Load & Seal Shopping Bags come in a variety of popular sizes and can be branded with advertising and logos.

Information about the bags can be found at https://novolex.com/tamper-evident/.

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging products for multiple industries in the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processor and industrial markets that touch nearly every aspect of daily life. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative food and delivery packaging and performance solutions products for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 57 manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling centers. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.novolex.com.

Media Contact

Novolex

Phil Rozenski

1-800-845-6051

[email protected]

SOURCE Novolex