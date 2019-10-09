Novolex Introduces Reflections Renew Cutlery Made With 20% Post-Consumer Recycled Content

COVINGTON, Ky., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waddington North America (WNA), a Novolex™ brand, announced today the introduction of Reflections® Renew™, silver-look spoons, forks and knives with 20% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content.

Reflections® Renew™ silver-look spoons, forks and knives are made with 20% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. The cutlery will be available for sale at grocery and retail stores nationwide under WNA's consumer brand TableluxeTM. Learn more about Reflections Renew at www.wna.biz/reflectionsrenew.

The patented and iconic Reflections cutlery was the first line with silver-look technology to be introduced to the market. The new version, Reflections Renew, is made from FDA-compliant resin that includes PCR content and is recyclable where facilities exist. The term post-consumer material refers to material obtained from a product that has been disposed of after its intended use.

"Reflections has always been the premier choice for anyone seeking an elegant, sophisticated look for their disposable cutlery," said Jennifer Heller, Vice President of Marketing for WNA. "Now we're offering Reflections Renew with all the benefits and advantages of our original cutlery but with a smaller environmental footprint."

Made in the USA, Reflections Renew cutlery includes knives, forks and spoons available in the Reflections Classic™ and Select™ product lines. Additional product lines with PCR content will be launched in 2020.

WNA proudly holds patents* for both the production process for metallizing cutlery and the stainless-steel coated cutlery articles.

When developing the original Reflections cutlery product, WNA chose to use a stainless-steel coating rather than an aluminum coating because it offers the best combination of coating durability, appearance and safety when used with a variety of foods. Independent testing shows that Reflections Select cutlery offers nearly 200% greater strength over competing cutlery.

Reflections Renew cutlery offers the same exceptional performance and coating durability as the original Reflections line.

"We strongly encourage consumers to compare Reflections Renew against other metallized cutlery brands," Heller said. "We are confident they'll find Reflections Renew is an excellent alternative."

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provide customers innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employees, Novolex operates 61 manufacturing plants in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

