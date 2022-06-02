Novolex Introduces RollStar EZ Open Produce Bags

Manufactured by Hilex, the new bags make shopping for produce easier for customers — and are offered in both conventional and compostable versions

HARTSVILLE, S.C., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilex®, a Novolex® brand, today announced the launch of RollStar EZ Open Produce Bags that solve a vexing problem for shoppers: how to open a produce bag with sides that "stick" together.

The new bags use a proprietary recipe that makes them easy to open, simplifying life in the fresh fruit and vegetable department. The bags come in a wide variety of sizes and gauges, including versions certified as compostable by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI).

"As shoppers, we've all struggled to open produce bags, rubbing the end of the bag between our thumb and fingers, hoping the two sides will separate and the bag will open," said Harry Wilfong, Manager of Technology - Flexible Poly for Novolex. "RollStar EZ Open Produce Bags solve this frustration. It's amazing just how simple and easy it is to open these bags and place produce inside."

RollStar EZ Open Produce Bags come in different gauges and sizes for fruits and vegetables. Also available are RollStar bags designed for meat, fresh seafood and bakery items. The RollStar compact dispenser makes it simple for shoppers to take one bag at a time, reducing waste by ensuring they take only the bags they need.

In addition to being easier to open, the new bags offer a number of other key features:

The Star Seal bottom bags are leak-proof and stronger than conventional flat seal bags;

The universal dispenser is narrow, fits in a variety of spaces and is compatible with most roll bags;

Custom fixtures and custom prints are available;

The bags are made at multiple manufacturing facilities, ensuring business continuity for single-source customers.

The RollStar EZ Open Produce Bags will be among the many innovative products featured at the Novolex booth at IDDBA 2022, the International Dairy Deli Bakery show, in Atlanta from June 5-7. The Novolex booth will be located at #4621.

To learn more about the RollStar EZ Open Produce Bag, visit www.novolex.com.

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging products for multiple industries in the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processor and industrial markets that touch nearly every aspect of daily life. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative food and delivery packaging and performance solutions products for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 57 manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling centers. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.novolex.com.

