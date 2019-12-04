Novolex Leaders Earn Prestigious Industry Awards

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex™, a leader in packaging choice, sustainability and innovation, announced that two of its leaders have earned prestigious industry awards from the National Association of Environmental Management (NAEM) for their contributions to the company's environment, health and safety (EHS) programs.

Ivan Marquez, Regional EHS Manager at Novolex, was presented an NAEM NextGen Leaders Award, which honors the forward-thinking EHS and Safety change makers and visionaries who are building safer, healthier workplaces and a more sustainable world. Marquez led the implementation of a mobile inspection system across all manufacturing locations, providing real-time data tracking and completion-submission verification. Jennifer Pippin, EHS Manager at Novolex, was presented an NAEM NextGen Leaders Award, which honors the forward-thinking EHS and Safety change makers and visionaries who are building safer, healthier workplaces and a more sustainable world. Pippin manages the Novolex Specialty Business Unit, which has excelled in employee safety and performance. Her influential leadership and proactive approach continue to foster teamwork and encourage employees to do their best work.

Ivan Marquez, Regional EHS Manager at Novolex, and Jennifer Pippin, EHS Manager at Novolex, were presented NAEM NextGen Leaders Awards, which honor the forward-thinking EHS and Safety change makers and visionaries who are building safer, healthier workplaces and a more sustainable world.

"We are very proud that Ivan Marquez and Jennifer Pippin have been recognized for their tremendous work as leaders in our company in a discipline that is vital to the success of our operations and the well-being of our employees," said Ben Mascarello, Chief Operating Officer at Novolex. "Every day, they demonstrate our commitment to the highest standards in quality, safety and sustainability."

NAEM honored Marquez and Pippin for their positive impacts on the company. Marquez led the implementation of a mobile inspection system across all manufacturing locations, providing real-time data tracking and completion-submission verification. Marquez also has inspired other minority employees to become involved in environmental, health and safety management at Novolex. Within 10 years of moving to the United States, Marquez — in addition to learning the English language — received an engineering degree, learned OSHA/EPA regulations and became the regional EHS manager for seven manufacturing locations.



Pippin manages the Novolex Specialty Business Unit, which has excelled in employee safety and performance. Pippin's influential leadership and proactive approach continue to foster teamwork, encourage employees to do their best work and help Novolex accomplish its many goals.

Marquez and Pippin were recognized at NAEM's Excellence Awards ceremony, which took place in October during the largest annual gathering for environment, health, and safety and sustainability decision-makers — NAEM's 27th annual EHS&S Management Forum in Toronto.



About Novolex

Novolex™ develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provides customers innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 61 manufacturing plants in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

About the NAEM Excellence Awards

The NAEM Excellence Awards recognize outstanding achievements in the field of environment, health, safety and sustainability management. Recipients are nominated by a peer, mentor or colleague and evaluated by an independent panel of judges. Neither NAEM nor its sponsors influence the selection of award recipients. Nomination forms for next year's NAEM Excellence Awards will be available in spring 2020 at naem.org/awards.



About NAEM

The National Association for environmental, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) Management (NAEM) empowers corporate leaders to advance environmental stewardship, create safe and healthy workplaces, and promote global sustainability. As the largest professional community for EHS&S decision-makers, NAEM provides peer-led educational conferences, benchmarking research and an active network for sharing solutions to today's corporate management challenges. For more information, visit naem.org.

Media Contact

Novolex

Matt Winokur

230293@email4pr.com

1-800-845-6051

SOURCE Novolex

Related Links

https://novolex.com

