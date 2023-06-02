Novolex Offers New Choices for ProWAVE Tote, a Recyclable, Reusable Bag for Delivery or Takeout

Made by Hilex, the innovative bag makes loading and transporting items easier

HARTSVILLE, S.C., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilex®, a Novolex® brand, announced today new options for its popular ProWAVE® Tote, a recyclable, reusable tote bag that simplifies deliveries and carry-out for supermarkets, restaurants, retailers and their customers.

The ProWAVE tote will be featured among the many innovative products featured at the Novolex booth at the International Dairy Deli Bakery show in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday through Tuesday. The Novolex booth will be located at #3111.

The ProWAVE tote boasts folded handles and a sturdy double-ply top, ensuring that the bag remains open for easy loading. The flat bottom design allows for efficient packing of larger grocery or retail products.

"Our ProWAVE tote has been highly sought-after by supermarkets, restaurants and other businesses, so we're adding new options to make it even more versatile and customer-friendly," said Frank Lawson, Vice President of Sales for Novolex. "It's a tote crafted for e-commerce, grocery and retail sales, allowing products to be loaded and transported far more easily."

The bags offer a number of popular features. The totes are:

An ideal to-go solution to streamline carry-out and delivery. The bags offer a low-profile design and flat bottom for easy loading; two large, comfortable handles for carrying; and a specially engineered inner fold that bolsters the bags' strength during transport and allows customers to conveniently access the contents when the products arrive.

Can be recycled in store drop-off or take-back programs.

Durable and puncture resistant to encourage reuse.

Designed to be compliant with new standards and legislation . For example, the totes manufactured with a 2.25-mm gauge and minimum 40% post-consumer recycled content meet the EcoLogo ATP-001 standard and are compliant with California SB 270 requirements.

EcoLogo SB 270 Available in two gauges, 1.7 mil and 2.25 mil, providing options to meet various regulations and customer needs.

Can be used for hot, cold or frozen foods.

Offered in recycled white, grey and kraft brown, with custom colors and prints available.

To learn more about the ProWAVE Tote, visit https://novolex.com/products/prowave-tote/.

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 57 manufacturing plants in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

Media Contact

Phil Rozenski

[email protected]

1-800-845-6051

SOURCE Novolex