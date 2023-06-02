Novolex Offers New Choices for ProWAVE Tote, a Recyclable, Reusable Bag for Delivery or Takeout

News provided by

Novolex

02 Jun, 2023, 08:44 ET

Made by Hilex, the innovative bag makes loading and transporting items easier

HARTSVILLE, S.C., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilex®, a Novolex® brand, announced today new options for its popular ProWAVE® Tote, a recyclable, reusable tote bag that simplifies deliveries and carry-out for supermarkets, restaurants, retailers and their customers.

Continue Reading
Hilex, a Novolex brand, has unveiled new options for its popular ProWAVE Tote, a recyclable, reusable tote bag that simplifies deliveries and carry-out for supermarkets, restaurants, retailers and their customers. The ProWAVE tote will be featured among the many innovative products featured at the Novolex booth at the International Dairy Deli Bakery show in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday through Tuesday. The Novolex booth will be located at #3111.
Hilex, a Novolex brand, has unveiled new options for its popular ProWAVE Tote, a recyclable, reusable tote bag that simplifies deliveries and carry-out for supermarkets, restaurants, retailers and their customers. The ProWAVE tote will be featured among the many innovative products featured at the Novolex booth at the International Dairy Deli Bakery show in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday through Tuesday. The Novolex booth will be located at #3111.
The ProWAVE tote boasts folded handles and a sturdy double-ply top, ensuring that the bag remains open for easy loading. The flat bottom design allows for efficient packing of larger grocery or retail products. Businesses can now choose a ProWAVE Tote that features a 2.25-mil gauge film that's manufactured with a minimum of 40% post-consumer recycled material. Businesses also can now opt for a ProWAVE Tote made with 1.7-mil gauge film.
The ProWAVE tote boasts folded handles and a sturdy double-ply top, ensuring that the bag remains open for easy loading. The flat bottom design allows for efficient packing of larger grocery or retail products. Businesses can now choose a ProWAVE Tote that features a 2.25-mil gauge film that's manufactured with a minimum of 40% post-consumer recycled material. Businesses also can now opt for a ProWAVE Tote made with 1.7-mil gauge film.

Customers can now choose a ProWAVE Tote that features a 2.25-mil gauge film that's manufactured with a minimum of 40% post-consumer recycled material attributes that allow the totes to meet most legislative requirements for reusable bags, including those in California. Customers also can now opt for a ProWAVE Tote made with 1.7-mil gauge film. 

The ProWAVE tote boasts folded handles and a sturdy double-ply top, ensuring that the bag remains open for easy loading. The flat bottom design allows for efficient packing of larger grocery or retail products.

"Our ProWAVE tote has been highly sought-after by supermarkets, restaurants and other businesses, so we're adding new options to make it even more versatile and customer-friendly," said Frank Lawson, Vice President of Sales for Novolex. "It's a tote crafted for e-commerce, grocery and retail sales, allowing products to be loaded and transported far more easily."

The bags offer a number of popular features. The totes are:

  • An ideal to-go solution to streamline carry-out and delivery. The bags offer a low-profile design and flat bottom for easy loading; two large, comfortable handles for carrying; and a specially engineered inner fold that bolsters the bags' strength during transport and allows customers to conveniently access the contents when the products arrive.
  • Can be recycled in store drop-off or take-back programs.
  • Durable and puncture resistant to encourage reuse.
  • Designed to be compliant with new standards and legislation. For example, the totes manufactured with a 2.25-mm gauge and minimum 40% post-consumer recycled content meet the EcoLogo ATP-001 standard and are compliant with California SB 270 requirements.
  • Available in two gauges, 1.7 mil and 2.25 mil, providing options to meet various regulations and customer needs.
  • Can be used for hot, cold or frozen foods.
  • Offered in recycled white, grey and kraft brown, with custom colors and prints available.

The ProWAVE tote will be featured among the many innovative products featured at the Novolex booth at the International Dairy Deli Bakery show in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday through Tuesday. The Novolex booth will be located at #3111. 

To learn more about the ProWAVE Tote, visit https://novolex.com/products/prowave-tote/.

About Novolex
Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 57 manufacturing plants in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

Media Contact 
Phil Rozenski
[email protected] 
1-800-845-6051 

SOURCE Novolex

Also from this source

Novolex Earns BPI Commercially Compostable Certification for Shopping Bags and Lawn Bags

Novolex Unveils Power Prep Wrap for Grab-and-Go Hot Sandwiches and Other Foods

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.