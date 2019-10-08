Novolex Promotes Adrianne Tipton to Senior Vice President of Innovation

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex™, a leader in packaging choice, sustainability and innovation, today announced Dr. Adrianne Tipton has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Innovation.

In her new role, Tipton will focus on integrating all of the innovation teams at Novolex to ensure the company continues to grow as a worldwide leader in packaging and foodservice industries. She also will continue her successful work driving innovation in new product development, product management and product marketing.

"Dr. Tipton has helped Novolex build a robust innovation platform, delivering product technology that provides our customers with more choices as well as solutions for greater sustainability," said Stan Bikulege, Chairman and CEO. "Her appointment to our leadership team reflects her impact as a thought leader and change agent in our company. Her role also illustrates our commitment to be part of the solution when it comes to the development of products that can support sustainability goals and protect our environment."

Highly regarded as a talented leader, Tipton is known as a creative thinker, problem solver and consensus builder. She brings deep expertise in a wide variety of areas, including product business strategy, marketing and product development. Her diverse experience spans more than 20 years.

Before joining Novolex, Tipton served as Managing Director of Compass New Product Consulting. Before then, she was Vice President of Business Research for ORC International as well as Vice President of New Product Development and Marketing for Cenveo (formerly National Envelope). Previous to that, Tipton spent six years at Clorox where she served a variety of critical roles in research and development.

Tipton earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Northern Arizona University and later a PhD in bioorganic chemistry from the University of Nevada, Reno. She then served as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Minnesota / Center for Metals in Biocatalysis.

