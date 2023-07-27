Novolex Releases Fifth Annual Sustainability Report

Report highlights Novolex progress towards its bold ESG commitments, including increasing recycling capacity and developing more sustainable products

HARTSVILLE, S.C., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex® released its fifth annual sustainability report today, providing a comprehensive account of the company's strides toward its ambitious environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

The 2022 Novolex Sustainability Report details the company's accomplishments in increasing its recycling capacity, diverting waste from landfills, and using more Chain-of-Custody certified fiber and bio-based resins in its products.

Novolex's fifth annual sustainability report provides a comprehensive account of the company's strides toward its ambitious environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

"As a proud leader in the packaging industry, Novolex continues to set and achieve ESG goals for our business and for our customers," said Stan Bikulege, Novolex Chairman and CEO. "The 10,000 members of the Novolex family are working hard to develop more sustainable packaging solutions, expand recycling and reduce waste. To achieve our ambitions, we continue to look for innovative ways to promote our safety culture, develop talent and provide an inclusive workplace."

The report, written in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative, details advancements on a number of important fronts. They include:

Setting a time-bound, numerical target to double the volume of post-consumer recycled (PCR) polyethylene film recycled at its North Vernon, Ind. , recycling facility by the end of 2024. This target comes on the heels of a recent announcement that Novolex will operate a new recycling facility for Nova Chemicals that will expand collection of post-consumer film and production of recycled material to further support the circular economy.





Reporting the company's "waste footprint" for the first time. In 2022 Novolex implemented a waste-to-landfill measurement program to enable monitoring and reduction of various waste streams from operations. Since starting its waste-reduction program in early 2022, Novolex has diverted over 5 million additional pounds of waste that would have otherwise been sent to landfills.





Increasing the company's use of Chain-of-Custody certified fiber. These certifications, which are provided by leading third-party certification organizations, provide additional assurance that fiber comes from responsibly managed forests. In 2022, 7% of total virgin fiber volume used by Novolex was Chain-of-Custody certified, representing a 1% increase over 2021. This growth in Chain-of-Custody fiber purchases outpaced overall fiber volume growth for the first time since the company began publicly reporting this metric.





Expanding the use of materials that reflect emerging technologies and customer needs. Novolex continues to utilize bio-based resins, for example, as the demand for renewable, compostable and bio-based alternatives continues to grow. In 2022, 49% of Novolex raw materials came from renewable, bio-based or post-consumer recycled sources.





Creating a DEI Council comprised of Novolex leaders who guide and support our DEI strategies and objectives. Council members bring innovative and diverse ideas from their areas of the organization and champion diversity, equity and inclusion principles across the company.

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 57 manufacturing plants in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

