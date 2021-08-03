Novolex Releases Third Annual Sustainability Report

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex released its third annual sustainability report, building on disclosures in prior editions and including many new topics reflecting Novolex's values and commitments as well as stakeholder interests. Expansion of content continues Novolex's journey of aligning environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting with Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) formats as well as documenting the company's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New topics in the 2020 report include a greenhouse gas (GHG) target as well as disclosures related to raw material sourcing, focused giving, cybersecurity, diversity and inclusion, human rights and others. Highlights of the new content include Novolex's first timebound target for greenhouse gas reduction from operations of 20% by 2025. Additionally, the report provides readers with greater information about Novolex products and the raw materials used to make them, aligning with SASB reporting standards for packaging companies. In 2020, 49% of raw materials were derived from renewable and post-consumer recycled (PCR) sources.

Novolex continued its industry-leading capabilities in the use of recycled content in both paper- and plastic-based products. The company expanded the number of products made from recycled materials, as well as renewable or biobased sources such as polylactic acid (PLA), sugar cane, bagasse, wheat straw and bamboo.

"2020 was a demanding year for everyone, so I am exceptionally proud of how Novolex employees responded to the needs of the country during COVID-19 pandemic by pivoting to produce personal protective equipment," said Stan Bikulege, Novolex Chairman and CEO. "Expanded disclosures in this year's report provide greater transparency around our key values such as our new GHG emissions reduction target of 20% by 2025, the use of renewable and recycled content, diversity and cybersecurity. These accomplishments and more are a testament to the dedication and skills of the 10,000 members of the Novolex family who enable us to maintain our commitment to provide our customers with choice, innovation and sustainability."

The full 2020 Novolex Sustainability Report can be downloaded here.

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life serving customers in food packaging, delivery and carryout, food processor and industrial markets. The Novolex family of brands provides customers innovative packaging and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 57 manufacturing centers in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

