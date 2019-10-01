Novolex's Adrianne Tipton to Speak at Premier Conference for the Specialty Papers Industry

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex™ Senior Vice President of Innovation Adrianne Tipton will speak today at Specialty Papers US, the premier event in North America dedicated to showcasing innovation in the specialty papers industry.

Tipton will highlight some of the key application developments and sustainability innovations in the industry, detailing significant trends and legislation impacting the market.

Adrianne Tipton is Senior Vice President of Innovation for Novolex and a member of the company's Senior Leadership Team.

"I'm honored to speak at this important conference that brings together the industry's top experts and leaders focused on identifying trends and developing solutions," said Tipton, a member of Novolex's Senior Leadership Team.

The conference is being held this week in Milwaukee. Sessions include an overview of the changing market, emerging applications, advancements in coatings and barriers, end-of-life solutions, developments in process solutions and paper packaging dynamics.

In her role at Novolex, Tipton focuses on ensuring the company continues to grow as a worldwide leader in innovation. Novolex is one of North America's leaders in packaging choice and sustainability serving retail, grocery, food service, hospitality, institutional and industrial markets.

Novolex's packaging brands are leaders in the markets they serve due to their innovation, diversity of products and dedication to sustainability and quality. Novolex brands include Hilex Poly®, Duro Bag®, Bagcraft® Packaging, De Luxe® Packaging, General Packaging® Products, International Converter®, Shields™, Heritage Bag®, Burrows Packaging™, Waddington North America™, Polar Pak™, Waddington Europe™ and Eco Products®.

For more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com. To learn more about Specialty Papers US, visit https://www.specialtypaperconference.com/united-states.

About Novolex™

Novolex™ develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provide customers innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 60 manufacturing plants in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

