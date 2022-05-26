NovoMedix Receives Research Grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to Advance NMX1 in TBNC

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoMedix, LLC ("NovoMedix"), a biotechnology company creating novel, safe, and effective drugs to treat unmet medical needs, today announced that the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute division of the NIH has awarded NovoMedix a $2M Phase II SBIR grant to further the development of Novel Small Molecules that protect Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) patients from the devastating long-term cardiotoxic effects of doxorubicin chemotherapy.

Anthracyclines like doxorubicin are the initial treatment of choice for TNBC. While doxorubicin has significantly reduced breast cancer mortality, it is associated with a dose-dependent cumulative and progressive cardiomyopathy that reduces the quality of life for survivors and increases their risk of heart failure and death, often years after cessation of treatment.

NMX1 is a novel, patented, orally available small molecule with excellent safety and PK properties that inhibits mTOR and secretion of IL-11 and activates AMPK. This unique mechanism allows NMX1 to act on both the tumor and the tumor microenvironment to prevent cancer cell proliferation, invasion, and migration while simultaneously protecting the heart to prevent cardiotoxicity, inflammation, and fibrosis. NMX1 is poised to have significant potential in TNBC treatment by maintaining or enhancing the superior efficacy of anthracycline therapy while mitigating its long-term cardiotoxicity. The goal of this SBIR is to fund NMX1 IND enabling studies for a Phase I Clinical Trial in TNBC.

"This Phase II SBIR award validates the innovation of NMX1 in the highly competitive environment of SBIR awards and will expedite bringing NMX1 to patients" said Cathy Swindlehurst, PhD, CEO of NovoMedix. "This Phase II grant is the 9th NIH SBIR award for NovoMedix. It clearly demonstrates the innovation of the assets created and owned by NovoMedix," said David Stirling, PhD, Board Chair of NovoMedix.

About NovoMedix, LLC

NovoMedix, LLC is a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule multi-pathway modulators for the treatment of cancer, fibrosis, and inflammatory diseases. NMX1, the lead oral small molecule candidate, inhibits mTOR signaling and secretion of IL-11 to treat the tumor while activating AMPK to protect the heart in TNBC. The company is also advancing several candidates designed to treat fibrotic diseases, liquid tumors, and atopic dermatitis with timelines based on funding.

Contact for NovoMedix

Investor/Media

[email protected]

www.novomedix.com

SOURCE NovoMedix LLC