Novomet Oilfield Services Launches a New Website Focused on International Oil and Gas Producers

KATY, Texas, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novomet, an international oilfield services company, announced today the launch of a new company website designed to introduce international oil and gas producers to Novomet products and services.

Novomet is best known for its PowerSave electrical submersible pumping systems, which help oil producers lower carbon emissions by reducing electricity required to produce a barrel of oil by 25% or more. Since 2016, the company has demonstrated growth in major markets around the world as a supplier of artificial lift technology used to produce hydrocarbons.

Novomet launched a new website at http://novometgroup.com to reflect its international presence and identity. It features a new vision for lifting the fluids that power the world. The mission of the company is defined as helping customers harvest what other oilfield service companies leave behind, reducing the electricity needed to produce hydrocarbons, and developing new green energy solutions and technologies.

"NovometGroup.com presents technologies with the customer in mind—focusing on the value they can expect when they choose our products and services," said Maxim Perelman, CEO of Novomet. "We remain focused on ESP systems, surface pumps, and the artificial lift technologies that made us a leading oilfield services company inside Russia. But we also now offer proven well completions technologies and one of the most efficient geothermal pumping systems in the world. It all comes down this. If you use superior technology, you get superior results."

About Novomet

Novomet offers artificial lift and completions technologies that reduce lifting costs and extend the economic life of oil and gas wells. The company uses proprietary powder metallurgy techniques that originated in the 1990s and have continued to advance in recent years. Novomet is a leading electrical submersible pump manufacturer in Russia with international operations that extend across the globe.

Novomet has principal offices in Russia, the Netherlands, and the United States. For more information, visit www.novometgroup.com.

