Novonesis to Unveil Fit-for-Food Mood-Support Probiotic at Natural Product Expo West

Food For Your Mood

FRANKLINTON, N.C., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 42% of consumers like their food/drink to contribute to both their mental and physical health. Novonesis is proud to assist with the launch of its latest product for the food industry, the MindAble™ 1714 probiotic. Designed to target the gut-brain axis, the Bifidobacterium longum 1714™ probiotic strain supports the body's ability to manage everyday stress more effectively. With this product, food manufacturers can provide consumers with convenient access to this probiotic via chocolate bars, snack bars, frozen desserts, cereals, or other food formats that contain hard chocolate or compounds.

Because chocolate that contains a high cacao content has been shown to have a positive effect on mood, MindAble™ 1714 is the perfect partner for food producers who are looking to support consumers with food with mental wellness benefits.

Novonesis will unveil this new product at Natural Products Expo West, the leading trade show in the natural, organic, and healthy products industry, taking place March 14-16, in Anaheim, California. Attendees will be able to sample the product in the form of chocolate bars, speak with the scientists behind the innovation, and learn about Novonesis' co-creation capabilities that help customers expand product lines to grow their business.

"We're excited to bring this product to market and showcase it at Expo West," said Steve Quinn, industry manager at Novonesis. "Novonesis' functional food biosolutions aim to help consumers who are taking a proactive approach to supporting their overall wellbeing through their food. With our customer's product innovations and our wide range of biosolutions, we can meet consumer demands for better health, conveniently and seamlessly."

About MindAble™ 1714

The strong connection between the gut and brain is not new, as evidenced by common phrases such as "butterflies in my stomach" when you think of someone special, or having a "gut instinct" or "gut reaction" when you have a nagging thought. However, now more than ever, that connection is being evaluated and acted upon. Consumers are more aware of the role that food plays in mental wellbeing and are looking for functional foods to support their health journey… and food innovators are taking note.

Clinical studies have shown that interventions in the gut microbiota can play a significant role in a person's ability to handle everyday stress. Microbes that live in our gut can communicate with the brain along the gut-brain axis—a dynamic bi-directional network of nerves and hormones linking the gut and brain—influencing how our brain functions, how we respond to stress, our mood, and even how we behave. The gut-brain axis therefore plays an essential role in our overall health, including mental wellness and cognitive health.

MindAble™ 1714 targets the gut-brain axis, where it has been shown, at regular consumption, to reduce the level of cortisol in the saliva after exposed to acute stress. The B. longum 1714™ probiotic strain has been clinically studied for its ability to help adults enhance mental wellness and improve sleep quality. Additionally, the probiotic has shown no negative impact on the sensory experience (taste, texture, and appearance) of the chocolate. Working in synergy with chocolate's inherent benefits (and versatility), MindAble™ 1714 provides food brands an innovative opportunity to leverage the power of probiotics to support a healthy mood balance.

To learn more about MindAble™ 1714 click here, or stop by Booth 3387 at the Natural Products Expo West, March 14-16.

About Novonesis

Novonesis is a global company leading the era of biosolutions. By leveraging the power of microbiology with science, we transform the way the world produces, consumes, and lives. In more than 30 industries, our biosolutions are already creating value for millions of consumers and benefitting the planet. Our 10,000 people worldwide work closely with our partners and customers to transform business with biology.

Learn more on www.novonesis.com

