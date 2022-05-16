NovoNutrients Makes Beef-Quality Protein from CO2 Instead of Cattle

Outperforms plant proteins, on path to deliver beef-level nutrition at soy cost

SUNNYVALE, Calif. , May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoNutrients announced successful production of protein from carbon dioxide, with quality virtually identical to beef - "beef-quality protein, without the cow." Based on independent test data from Medallion Labs, NovoNutrients' protein ingredient outperformed published scores for conventional plant protein ingredients, like the soy and pea protein concentrates and isolates used in meat substitute foods; it also outscored innovative new ingredients, like nutritional fungi protein. NovoNutrients Protein achieved a 1.14, equal to the score for beef, in Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score (PDCAAS) for ages three and up.

NovoNutrients' CO2-derived protein ingredient delivers a protein quality score (PDCAAS, ages 3+) of 1.14, identical to beef, and outperforms all plant protein ingredients.

NovoNutrients' technology has the potential to produce hundreds of millions of tons of high-quality protein, in the coming years, while consuming a similar amount of carbon dioxide, but using only a small fraction of the water and land needed for conventional protein production.

NovoNutrients protein products deliver the complete set of essential amino acids needed for a healthy diet. It promises to be neutrally flavored and hypoallergenic, with long shelf life and excellent manufacturing qualities.

NovoNutrients technology takes the most abundant and inexpensive CO2-containing industrial emissions and hydrogen as its key inputs. From them, it makes a range of protein ingredients and products used for aquafeed, for people, and including high-value nutraceuticals, such as carotenoids. NovoNutrients recent collaborations, including a US oilfield company and a Japanese industrial firm, confirm that varied emissions can be cleanly transformed into protein. Worldwide, NovoNutrients is working with partners to advance carbon capture utilization and to produce ever larger protein samples. Discussions are underway to provide more partners with preferred, early access to the technology.

"Delivering beef-quality protein without the cow - while consuming CO2 - is a leap forward for the exploding, global middle class and for the planet," said David Tze, CEO of NovoNutrients. "We invite partners to join us, as we ascend to commercialization."

Details of the scoring analysis are available at https://bit.ly/3PdWAaR

About NovoNutrients: By turning CO2 into protein, NovoNutrients is tackling the world's fast-expanding hunger for high-quality protein and the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions. The company continues its march to commercial scale, in concert with nutrition, carbon, and hydrogen partners, worldwide. For more information, visit www.novonutrients.com .

