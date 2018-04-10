NovoPath, Inc. to Sponsor "Using Your LIS to Design and Improve your LEAN Laboratory" at the Executive War College 2018

PRINCETON, N.J., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoPath, Inc., makers of the NovoPath™ Laboratory Information System Software, will sponsor an educational session on how laboratories can use LEAN and Six Sigma principles at the 23rd annual Executive War College (EWC) Conference on Laboratory and Pathology Management which will be held between April 30 and May 2, 2018 in New Orleans.

Executive War College

During the Tuesday May 1, 7:00 AM NovoPath Benefactor Sponsored Session, Leo Serrano (FACHE, DLM (ASCP) and LEAN Six Sigma Black Belt) will be speaking on "Using Your LIS to Design and Improve your LEAN Laboratory". Leo has over 50 years of laboratory management experience with an extensive background in Outreach Laboratory Services, Quality Management and Process Improvement. He also directed the first U.S. hospital laboratory to achieve ISO-15189 accreditation, which re-accredited for a second cycle.

"With challenges such as reimbursement reductions and increased regulations, applying Lean principles when designing or redesigning workflow in the lab, could yield substantial and measurable results in reducing bottle necks, identifying waste, reducing the probability of patient errors and improving profitability in general" said Rick Callahan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for NovoPath.

"Healthcare and laboratory medicine are changing at an accelerating rate," stated Robert L. Michel, Founder and Organizer of the Executive War College. "This is why innovative laboratories are tapping the resources of companies such as NovoPath to learn about the best practices in lab management and operations used by their most progressive lab clients—best practices that they can adopt and implement in their own laboratory to stay clinically relevant and financially robust."

To experience the benefits of NovoPath firsthand, visit www.NovoPath.com and request a complimentary demonstration. To learn more about the EWC, visit www.executivewarcollege.com

About NovoPath

NovoPath, Inc. is a leading U.S.-based Lab Information Systems (LIS) company with over 24 years of experience in serving the Anatomic, Clinical and Molecular Pathology, Genetic Testing and Clinical Trials marketplaces. NovoPath's clients range from national and regional reference labs to University and Teaching Hospitals, Regional and Community Hospitals and Specialty Labs. NovoPath's mission is to provide unique and unparalleled solutions and services to all aspects of the Diagnostic Laboratory sector in a way that improves workflow, reduces the probability of human error, ensures results accuracy for greater patient safety, protects patient confidentiality, and above all, produces more precise and informative diagnostic outcomes.

