NovoPath LLC Redefines Laboratory Information Systems with 2022 Release of NovoPath 360

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoPath LLC, a leader in laboratory information systems, today announced the release and availability of NovoPath 360, a next-generation LIS platform that provides diagnostic labs process automation, robust tools, and seamless interoperability to accurately diagnose cases faster.



The NovoPath 360 platform, redefines laboratory information systems offering anatomic, clinical, and molecular Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions. The LIS platform hosts one-of-a-kind capabilities and interoperability to accession, diagnose, and generate fully customizable reports faster than ever. In turn, providing labs a way to leave behind all the unnecessary hassle of maintaining, updating, or fixing traditional on-premises software.

"Here at NovoPath we know behind each case is a person and their family worrying and waiting for results. Which truly means every second counts."



"NovoPath 360 alleviates some of that worry and pain for patients by speeding up the diagnostic process as fast as possible. I am very proud of the NovoPath team and how we're able to contribute is such a way is that truly does make a difference and empowers today's modern labs." - Promise Okeke, CEO, NovoPath LLC.

A Robust, Scalable Platform

Designed with the help of top pathologists, lab directors and techs, NovoPath 360 spans all aspects of the laboratory. The LIS platform addresses regulatory issues, improves efficiency, reduces errors, and assists with reimbursements.

Built to scale, the platform can be implemented at a single location and easily accommodate new locations and specializes as labs grow.

Over the past 25 years, NovoPath has built a reputation around their capabilities, NovoPath 360 continues the tradition of providing innovative capabilities. For a full list of capabilities, visit NovoPath.com

A fresh and modern intuitive interface that allows you to complete work in less clicks

Batch scanning

Hands-free grossing

Voice dictation

Automated case distribution

Complete specimen tracking, from accessioning to storage

Whole slide imaging

TC/PC support

Pre-built dashboards and configurable dashboards

Single-click report release

End-to-end audit trails

99.95% Uptime

Library of pre-configured reports and dashboards

Ability to easily scale on-demand

Seamless Interoperability

When combined with the NovoPath Interoperability Platform, NovoPath DXE, NovoPath 360 provides end-to-end seamless connectivity to registers, payers, hospitals, and other labs. The plug-and-play platform allows labs to easily connect to more than 150 existing EMRs and support thousands of simultaneous connections, ensuring data is securely getting where it needs to be.



The NovoPath Interoperability platform complies with all relevant privacy laws, enabling labs to create their own data exchange without putting patient data at risk.

Software as a Service Delivery Model

Provided through a software as a service (SaaS) delivery model, NovoPath 360 provides all the benefits of a robust LIS without the heavy load and stress traditional on-premises system carry with them.



NovoPath 360 removes the need to install applications on computers or data centers, in turn eliminating the cost and expense of hardware acquisition, customization, and maintenance.

"The pressures diagnostic labs face is continued to increase, while at the very same time reimbursements decrease. Offering NovoPath 360 as a SaaS solution reduces the cost of ownership while creating more value for the lab." - Promise Okeke, CEO, NovoPath LLC.

About NovoPath LLC

NovoPath, 2021 Frost and Sullivan award winners for innovation is redefining laboratory information systems. NovoPath 360, SaaS-based platform enables anatomic and clinical pathology labs around the world to automate, track, simplify and complete complex cases from heme to derm faster than ever before.

We are raising the bar with one-of-a-kind capabilities helping labs accession, diagnose and generate fully customizable reports faster. Our clients are increasing their caseloads, reducing operating costs and establishing customer loyalty.

See how the labs of tomorrow are operating with NovoPath at www.NovoPath.com

