NovoPath's AP LIS Receives Frost & Sullivan Technology Leadership Award for its Advanced Features that Transform AP Laboratory Workflow

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a recent analysis of the North American Laboratory Information Systems market, Frost and Sullivan announced that it has awarded NovoPath LLC the 2021 North American Best Practice Award for Enabling Technology Leadership for the second time in three years. The award is based on the company's strong overall performance in enabling laboratories to realize simplified workflows. Additionally, the streamlined operations empower the Anatomic Pathology Lab to provide cost efficiencies, rapid test results and outstanding customer service. By offering a comprehensive Anatomic Pathology Laboratory Information Systems (AP LIS) and by expanding to the molecular pathology and digital pathology laboratory solutions market, NovoPath™ offers a complete and configurable multidisciplinary platform.

NovoPath

"Overall, Frost & Sullivan believes that NovoPath's strategic partnerships with top healthcare service providers, modern technology, and solid brand equity in the AP ecosystem have positioned it as the AP LIS vendor of choice in the North American market. This software platform has experienced consistent growth due to its usefulness, broad functionality, and customizable features," said Supratik Paul, senior industry analyst. Rick Callahan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at NovoPath commented, "NovoPath continually analyzes the evolving needs of hospitals and reference laboratories. The company prides itself in providing solutions that exceed the market's expectations."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About NovoPath

NovoPath, LLC is a leading U.S.-based Lab Information Systems (LIS) company with over 25 years of experience in serving the Anatomic, Clinical, Molecular Pathology, Genetic and COVID Testing markets. NovoPath's clients range from national and regional reference labs to University and Teaching Hospitals. Contact NovoPath to learn more.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Media Contact:

Rick Callahan

732.421.8636

[email protected]

SOURCE NovoPath

Related Links

https://www.novopath.com

