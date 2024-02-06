NovoPayment Partners with Mastercard to Grow Footprint in Mexico

Through Mastercard's Network Enablement Partner program, NovoPayment certifies its processing platform in Mexico for Mastercard transactions

MIAMI, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoPayment, a mission-critical financial and payments infrastructure provider, announced today that it has received Mastercard certification, as part of the Mastercard Network Enablement Partner program, to switch and process Mastercard transactions in Mexico.

The Network Enablement Partner (NEP) program is a Mastercard initiative that enables Service Providers — the vendors of Mastercard-Licensed Issuers and Acquirers who typically have a fully indirect relationship with Mastercard — to play a pivotal role in expediting product innovation, reducing time to market and enhancing overall performance and operational efficiency for their customers. The direct partnership with Mastercard opens the door for Service Providers to collaborate on initiatives that drive value, innovation and seamless experiences in the evolving payment ecosystem.

Prior to Mexico, NovoPayment has received certifications in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela as card issuer processors.

"Our team has a long, successful track record of supporting clients across Latin America. We've worked in Mexico since 2009 and have a deep understanding of the market," said Angelique Strauss, Chief Growth Officer of NovoPayment. "With this certification to process Mastercard transactions in Mexico, NovoPayment continues to execute on our multi-rail payments strategy to support our clients' ongoing demands, in addition to offering greater choice and flexibility."

Through the NEP program, the direct access to Mastercard also enables NovoPayment to increase speed to market through the ability to test its products and solutions up front, ensuring alignment with Mastercard standards.

About NovoPayment

NovoPayment, a category leader in Banking as a Service (BaaS) platforms, enables digital financial and transactional services to support various use cases. The company's bank-grade solutions use APIs and other flexible delivery models to help banks, financial institutions, merchants, networks, marketplaces, neobanks, and other financial service providers to leverage their existing systems to generate new deposits, transaction streams, and customer experiences. For more information, visit novopayment.com and developer.novopayment.com .

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA) www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

