NOVOS Core Clinical Trial Reveals Cardiovascular Benefits in Aging Adults

Placebo-controlled study demonstrates significant and sustained improvements in endothelial function, arterial flexibility, and systolic blood pressure in adults aged 40+

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOS, a longevity-focused biotechnology company developing science-backed interventions for healthy aging, has announced results from a new randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled human clinical trial in which researchers observed statistically significant benefits over placebo across multiple validated markers of vascular aging, measured over a six-month period. The magnitude of improvement across multiple vascular aging markers is uncommon for nutritional interventions and comparable in magnitude to changes reported in published lifestyle intervention studies.

The study was led by researchers at the University of Surrey (UK) and evaluated the early and sustained vascular effects of the NOVOS Core multi-component nutritional intervention in adults aged 40 and older who did not have diagnosed cardiovascular disease. The trial was registered on ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT06145087). The manuscript has been made publicly available as a preprint and is currently undergoing peer review.

Participants in the intervention group demonstrated early and sustained improvements in endothelial function, with statistically significant differences versus placebo observed during the trial and for six months thereafter. Significant between-group differences were also observed in arterial flexibility and systolic blood pressure compared with placebo.

Effects of this magnitude and consistency across multiple independent vascular measures are uncommon in human dietary supplement research. This study provides first-of-its-kind human evidence of simultaneous, positive effects on endothelial function, arterial flexibility, and healthy blood pressure already within the normal range from a single, multi-component nutritional intervention.

"These findings suggest that targeting multiple biological mechanisms involved in vascular aging may be an effective strategy for supporting vascular function earlier in life, before disease develops," said Professor Christian Heiss, MD, senior author of the study and Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Surrey. "Importantly, the effects were observed without changes in lipid levels, highlighting endothelial and arterial function as distinct and modifiable components of vascular aging biology."

Why Vascular Aging Matters for Longevity

Biological aging alters the functioning of the vascular system. Vascular measures are widely used in aging research because they change early in the aging process and predict long-term functionality. By targeting vascular aging biology directly, longevity interventions may address one of the earliest, most consequential, and most modifiable drivers of cardiovascular health.

Key Findings

Participants were randomized to receive either NOVOS Core or placebo. Vascular assessments were performed at baseline, shortly after the first dose, and after six months of daily supplementation.

Improved Endothelial Function (Flow-Mediated Dilation, FMD)

+2.9% improvement observed shortly after the first dose

Sustained improvement observed after 6 months

No meaningful change in the placebo group

Why this matters: Endothelial function is a key measure of vascular health. In the scientific literature, a +1% improvement in FMD is often cited as physiologically meaningful. The magnitude of improvement observed in this study (+2.9%) is within the range reported in published studies of sustained, vigorous aerobic exercise, such as high-intensity interval training (HIIT), providing context for the scale of the observed effect. Few nutritional interventions have demonstrated acute and sustained endothelial effects of this magnitude in a randomized clinical trial in healthy adults.

Improved Arterial Flexibility (Pulse Wave Velocity)

Participants in the intervention group demonstrated a −1.18 m/s difference in pulse wave velocity compared to placebo at 6 months

Why this matters: Arterial flexibility naturally decreases with age, with population studies reporting that pulse wave velocity typically rises by approximately 1.0 m/s per decade across adulthood. The −1.18 m/s between-group difference observed in this study represents a change in vascular elasticity that departs meaningfully from typical age-related trajectories and is commonly associated in the literature with multi-year differences in vascular aging.

Healthy Blood Pressure Support

The study observed a systolic blood pressure difference of −6.1 mmHg between the intervention and placebo groups

Why this matters: Maintaining healthy blood pressure levels already within the normal range is an important component of long-term vascular function and healthspan. The observed between-group differences are within ranges commonly associated with meaningful physiological impact in population studies.

Additional Observations

The study observed favorable changes across a composite of vascular metrics, including health benefits for systolic blood pressure and lipid-related inputs modeled against age in the intervention group, while the same composite trended in the opposite direction in the placebo group.

No significant changes in cholesterol or lipid levels were observed, suggesting vascular effects occurred independent of lipid modification.

Taken together, these results indicate vascular benefits rarely seen in human dietary supplement and nutrition research.

These outcomes reflect observed changes in physiological biomarkers in a healthy population.

A Multi-Pathway Approach to Aging Biology

Vascular aging is driven by interacting biological processes, including oxidative stress, impaired nitric oxide signaling, mitochondrial inefficiency, inflammatory response, and cellular resilience.

NOVOS Core combines 12 bioactive compounds selected to support complementary pathways implicated in vascular aging and overall aging biology. These human findings build on NOVOS' prior mechanistic and preclinical research, including preclinical animal lifespan studies, extending that work into a controlled human setting.

"This trial provides rare human evidence that a multi-pathway nutritional strategy can meaningfully influence vascular aging biology itself," said Professor Heiss. "The magnitude and consistency of these effects across multiple vascular endpoints is unusual for a nutritional intervention in a healthy population."

Implications for Preventive Health and Longevity

"This study moves longevity science out of theory and into measurable human biology: loss of aging-related vascular health is not inevitable, and it may be modifiable earlier than we previously believed," said Chris Mirabile, Founder and CEO of NOVOS. "Our goal is to translate rigorous aging biology into practical, evidence-based tools that help people preserve healthspan as long as possible."

About the Study

The study was conducted independently by investigators at the University of Surrey and affiliated NHS institutions. NOVOS provided the study product and an unrestricted research grant but had no role in data collection. The academic authors retained full control over publication decisions.

About NOVOS

Founded in 2019, NOVOS is a longevity-focused biotechnology company developing evidence-based interventions to support healthy aging. Its products and digital tools are designed around the 12 biological hallmarks of aging and are supported by mechanistic research, preclinical studies, and human clinical trials.

NOVOS operates as a Public Benefit Corporation and supports nonprofit and academic research organizations advancing the science of aging. The company's work is used by physicians, researchers, and health-optimized consumers worldwide.

