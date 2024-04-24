NOVOS FiBER management and investors launch separate open-access FTTH (Fiber-To-The-Home) business, PRIME FiBER, as a complement to its retail FTTH business.

DALLAS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOS FiBER has launched a new business line following the successful launch of its retail FTTH business which has live operations in Arlington and McKinney, Texas. In response to the growing demand for wholesale fiber services, the company has launched a separate open-access business under the brand, PRIME FiBER. The two businesses will serve different markets and customers but share common back-office systems and operations. Both brands will be funded by InLight Capital, a private investment firm based in Sugar Land, Texas.

This move reaffirms the company's commitment to fostering a connected USA through simple, fair, and customer-centric services. "Our new open-access business allows us to broaden our participation in a high-growth category, whilst continuing our focus on the growth and expansion of our retail business, NOVOS FiBER. Through open-access collaboration with ISPs (Internet Service Providers), we are enabling the growth of the broader fiber sector as traditional wireless operators increase their focus on convergence and new players seek to participate in the retail FTTH market." said Andrew Snead, CEO of PRIME FiBER and NOVOS FiBER. Mr. Snead was not willing to comment on whether PRIME FiBER has signed an open-access agreement with one of the major carriers but remarked, "We will be communicating some exciting news in the coming weeks."

The company recently recruited George Karatzis as Chief Build and Operations Officer from Verizon where he helped lead the build-out of Verizon's One Fiber network. "This strategic move is designed to support the continued growth of high-speed fiber networks across the United States, through the provision of layer two, layer three and, in time, end-to-end connectivity solutions for carriers, ISPs and enterprises. I am thrilled to join this venture and help lead our efforts as we navigate this exciting journey," said Mr. Karatzis.

About PRIME FiBER

PRIME FiBER is an open-access fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) infrastructure provider serving ISPs (Internet Service Providers), infrastructure consolidators and enterprises across the US. PRIME FiBER is funded by InLight Capital, a private investment firm based in Sugar Land, Texas.

About InLight Capital

InLight Capital, LLC ("InLight") is a private investment firm based in Sugar Land, Texas. InLight's permanent capital base allows us to pursue an objective of long duration compounded capital growth. InLight maintains flexibility and discretion of the amount, duration and objectives of its invested capital, allowing for efficient decision making and strategic alignment with all stakeholders. InLight invests across two primary verticals: private investments and real estate.

