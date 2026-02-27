Novos Power and WearableDose Win FedTech's 2026 Crucible Competition at the Warfighting Innovation Summit

LA QUINTA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FedTech, a leader in deep tech commercialization and defense innovation, has officially announced the winners of its 2026 Crucible Ignitor and Accelerator pitch competitions at the inaugural Warfighting Innovation Summit held this month. Powered by FedTech and the Inland Empire Tech Bridge and hosted as part of Creative Defense Foundation's Disruptors in the Desert 2026, the event brought together leading venture capitalists, federal acquisition officials, and entrepreneurs to highlight the technologies shaping the future of national security and critical infrastructure.

At the event's conclusion, FedTech announced the winners of its two Crucible programs, highlighting the most promising innovations in both early-stage commercialization and growth-stage deployment. Novos Power took top honors in FedTech's Ignitor studio, which is dedicated to emerging, early-stage concepts with high market potential. The company is developing advanced solid-state transformer infrastructure designed to stabilize the massive, high-intensity power fluctuations demanded by artificial intelligence and modern data centers.

WearableDose was selected as the winner of the Accelerator program, which recognizes established, early-stage startups prepared for rapid scaling and government contracting. Rooted in technology developed at Sandia National Laboratories, WearableDose has created an AI-driven, real-time wearable dosimetry patch that optimizes radiation targeting for cancer patients while protecting military personnel and first responders in radiologically hazardous environments.

The distinction provides both companies with visibility among Department of War (DoW) prime contractors and private-sector investors, accelerating their path toward scalable deployment.

"The quality of the companies this year was outstanding. These are serious founders working on real problems that matter to our warfighters and to our country," said FedTech's CEO Ben Solomon.

"What stood out most was how clearly they understand the mission need and how their technology can make an impact at scale. That's exactly why this Summit matters, and why it's so important that companies like Novos Power and Wearable Dose get the exposure, guidance, and funding connections they need to move their technology forward."

About the Creative Defense Foundation

The Creative Defense Foundation is a nonprofit organization focused on modernizing national security by bridging the gap between the U.S. government, the military, and the private tech sector. Established in 2023, its goal is to break down the institutional, cultural, policy, and legal barriers that prevent innovative technologies from being rapidly adopted by the Department of War.

About the Warfighting Innovation Summit

The Warfighting Innovation Summit, sponsored by FedTech and the Creative Defense Foundation, was the first in a series of events designed to help turn promising technology into capability.

About FedTech

FedTech is a venture studio and accelerator that connects government-sponsored R&D with private-sector entrepreneurship. Founded in 2015, FedTech partners with U.S. federal agencies, laboratories, and universities to match lab-developed technologies with entrepreneurs through mentorship, seed funding, and business validation.

FedTech manages the commercialization lifecycle from discovery to deployment, working with government agencies, industry, and founders to reduce risk at technology transitions by identifying what needs to happen at each stage and who needs to be involved. Programs run in partnership with agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, NASA, and the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center give participants access to federally developed research, along with the mentorship and resources needed to bring those technologies to market.

For more information on FedTech or to participate in future innovation summits, please visit https://www.fedtech.io/ .

