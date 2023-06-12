NOVOSENSE assists the formulation of LIN transceiver chip standard, promoting the high-quality development of the automotive chip industry

News provided by

Novosense

12 Jun, 2023, 21:11 ET

SHANGHAI, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the end of May, 2023, the automotive electronics and electromagnetic compatibility sub-committee (SAC/TC114/SC29) of the National Technical Committee of Auto Standardization (hereinafter referred to as "NTCAS") held the "2023 First Series Meeting of the Automotive Chip Standard Research Working Group" in Jinan. Meanwhile, the Standard Drafting Group Meeting on the Technical Requirements and Test Methods for Auto Local Interconnect Network (LIN) Transceiver Chips led by NOVOSENSE was officially held. The representative of NOVOSENSE discussed and communicated with industry experts from more than ten automotive OEM, tier 1 suppliers, and industry organizations on the control mode and function, electrical characteristics, EMC requirements and environmental reliability, LIN communication protocol and consistency testing of LIN transceiver chips.

Along with the advancement of automobile electrification and intelligence, the use of auto chip increases greatly. Taking LIN transceiver chip as an example, there are generally about 15-20 LIN transceiver chips on a vehicle, and as many as 30 LIN chips on a vehicle that uses more controllers. According to the data of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in 2022, the production and sales of automobiles in China reported respectively 27.021 million sets and 26.864 million sets. LIN transceiver chips are in great demand, and the construction of a standard system is imperative.

LIN, as one of the common vehicle-mounted networks, aims to transmit low-speed data from control devices at the lowest possible cost. LIN bus can eliminate as much wiring as possible and is implemented using a single wire in each node. LIN is typically used in rearviews, window lifters, door switches, door locks, car seats, engine sensors, engine cooling fans, wiper controls, rain sensors, light controls, sunroofs, etc. With the advancement of the formulation of LIN transceiver chip industry standards, it will further develop the cognition of related chip demand and performance between auto enterprises and chip enterprises, and effectively increase the efficiency and collaboration of the upstream and downstream industry chains.

As one of the research units of automotive chip standard system construction, NOVOSENSE actively participates in the construction of the standard system, adheres to the combination of collaborative innovation and independent research and development, and continues to introduce automotive chips that meet the needs of the market and customers, helping the high-quality development of the chip industry and the automobile industry.

SOURCE Novosense

Also from this source

NOVOSENSE launched driver IC products applied in GaN applications

NOVOSENSE NST1002 facilitates accurate CGM measurement with glucose monitoring black technology

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.