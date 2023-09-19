NOVOSENSE capacitive isolation technology to easily address power challenges

News provided by

Novosense

19 Sep, 2023, 23:41 ET

SHANGHAI, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Digital Isolator Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis Global Forecast to 2026 of Markets and Markets, the market share of digital isolator products of NOVOSENSE has been increased in three consecutive years. NOVOSENSE's isolation chip is based on capacitive coupling technology, using its patented Adaptive OOK® coding technology, with low EMI radiation and low bit error rate, which can effectively improve the isolation device's ability of common–mode transient immunity (CMTI).

All electrical products involve power supply, and the common power supply includes voltage regulated power supply, switching power supply, inverter power supply, variable frequency power supply, and uninterruptible power supply. Most power supplies require isolation devices to ensure equipment and personal safety. Because of the different isolation technology used, the isolation effect is also different. Therefore, the choice of isolation products should promote the advantages and avoid the disadvantages, so as to achieve the best system performance as far as possible.

NOVOSENSE has a wide range of isolation products, including digital isolators, isolated drivers, isolated voltage/current amplifiers, isolated CAN transceivers. In terms of drivers, whether it is MOS, IGBT or SiC, NOVOSENSE has corresponding isolation products. In terms of sampling, it has both analog output isolated operational amplifier and digital output isolated ADC, which can meet the requirements of sampling rate and sampling accuracy in different application scenarios. In terms of interfaces, NOVOSENSE has a wealth of isolated I2C interfaces, and RS485 or CAN interface products, which can provide a one-stop solution for customers' power supply design.

SOURCE Novosense

Also from this source

NOVOSENSE NSUC1610: Micro&Special Motor Driver SoC for Automotive-qualified Chips

Surging Ahead: The Expanding Landscape of the Digital Isolator Market

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.