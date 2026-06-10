NOVOSENSE Highlights Latest IC Advancements Across Automotive, White Goods, Industrial Control, and AI Data Center Power at PCIM Europe 2026

NUREMBERG, Germany, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOSENSE Microelectronics (SSE: 688052 | HKEX: 02676) is exhibiting at PCIM Europe 2026, held from June 9 to 11 in Nuremberg, Germany, at Hall 4A, Booth 119. The showcase highlights NOVOSENSE's latest advancements in IC technologies for gate drivers, isolation devices, general signal chain, sensors, motor drivers, and power path protection devices, supporting key design requirements across automotive high-voltage systems, white goods, industrial control, and AI data center power.

NOVOSENSE showcases its latest sensor, signal chain and power management IC solutions at PCIM Europe 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany.

Automotive: Functional Safety and Isolation for High-Voltage Power Conversion

Supporting functional safety and isolation requirements in high-voltage EV power conversion, NOVOSENSE presents IC products for traction inverters, OBCs and DC-DC converters:

NSI6911F: An ASIL D isolated gate driver designed for SiC and IGBT power stages, featuring high CMTI, 19 A peak drive capability, a 12-bit isolated ADC, and diagnostic and protection functions.

NSI1306: A reinforced isolated Σ-Δ modulator that converts differential analog inputs into a high-speed 1-bit data stream for external digital filtering in shunt-based isolated current-sensing designs.

NSI83xx: Automotive-grade digital isolators providing reinforced digital isolation with optimized EMI performance, enhanced EOS robustness, high CMTI, 1–4 channel options, and up to 100 Mbps data rate.

NSOPA240x: High-current output operational amplifiers providing up to 400 mA continuous output current and a 5.5 V/μs slew rate for low-distortion resolver excitation in traction motor control.

Join NOVOSENSE's Technical Sessions (E-Mobility & Energy Storage Stage, Hall 6, Booth 220):

-"Enabling EV High-Voltage Safety with Advanced Isolated Sensing" – June 11, 12:05–12:25

White Goods & Industrial Control: Sensing, Motor Control and Load Driving

Meeting the need for efficient motor control, operating-condition feedback and protected load driving, NOVOSENSE presents sensor and driver ICs for white goods and industrial control:

NSPGD1M: Integrated gauge pressure sensor featuring a DIP8 package with air nozzle and ±2.5% full-temperature-range accuracy for non-contact liquid level detection.

NST1002: High-precision single-bus digital temperature sensor providing up to ±0.5°C accuracy and 0.0078°C resolution for home appliance, battery and industrial temperature sensing.

NSM2311: Low-impedance integrated current sensor used for isolated current measurement in industrial drives, PV inverters, power supplies and PDUs.

NSD7308 / NSD7309 / NSD7305: H-bridge motor drivers designed for brushed DC motor and actuator loads, with low RDS(on), current regulation, EMI optimization and protection diagnostics.

NSD5614N / NSD5624: Smart low-side drivers used for relay, valve, solenoid, PLC I/O and unipolar stepper motor loads, with PWM or SPI control, output paralleling, integrated clamping and fault diagnostics.

AI Data Center Power: Gate Driving and Current Sensing for High-Density Power Conversion

Addressing the intensive energy demands of AI infrastructure, NOVOSENSE presents cutting-edge devices for isolated AC-DC and DC-DC power supplies:

NSI6602V : Isolated dual-channel gate driver providing 6A/8A peak source/sink capability, typical ±150 kV/μs CMTI, low propagation delay and programmable dead time.

providing 6A/8A peak source/sink capability, typical ±150 kV/μs CMTI, low propagation delay and programmable dead time. NSM201x Series: Current-path Hall-effect current sensors supporting 2.5 A to 200 A AC/DC current measurement, low conductor resistance, ±2% accuracy and fast overcurrent protection for high-current power paths.

Corporate Momentum & Global Recognition

In 2025, NOVOSENSE reported approximately US$495 million in revenue, with automotive contributing more than 35%. In Q1 2026, revenue reached approximately US$168 million, up 59.17% year on year. According to Yole Group, NOVOSENSE ranks among the global Top 4 magnetic sensor suppliers.

Where to Find Us:

PCIM Europe 2026: Hall 4A, Booth 119

SENSOR+TEST 2026: Hall 1, Booth 534 (Showcasing magnetic, current, pressure, temperature, and humidity sensors)

Learn more at: www.novosns.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996433/image1.jpg