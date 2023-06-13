NOVOSENSE launched automotive-qualified, wide supply voltage range and three-wire Hall switch/latch NSM101x series

News provided by

Novosense

13 Jun, 2023, 03:07 ET

SHANGHAI, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOSENSE has launched a new three-wire Hall-effect switch/latch NSM101x series to provide a high-precision solution for digital position detection, which can be widely used in the position detection of automotive actuators.

Continue Reading
NOVOSENSE launched automotive-qualified, wide supply voltage range and three-wire Hall switch/latch NSM101x series
NOVOSENSE launched automotive-qualified, wide supply voltage range and three-wire Hall switch/latch NSM101x series

The NSM101x series includes three models, namely, NSM1011 (unipolar Hall switch), NSM1012 (omnipolar Hall switch), and NSM1013 (Hall latch). Involving different switching points, working magnetic poles, output phase, normal power consumption and low power consumption modes, temperature compensation coefficient of magnet materials, packaging form and other dimensions, the NSM101x series can fully cover different system requirements in various application scenarios. All models are automotive-qualified and industry-qualified. The automotive-qualified products meet the reliability requirements of AEC-Q100 Grade 0 and can work in the harsh environment of -40~150℃.

The NSM101x series achieves the industry-leading wide supply voltage range, with the absolute maximum ration of -20 ~ +40V and the operating voltage range of 2.7~ 38V. It is suitable for various application scenarios of LDO power supply and direct power supply by automotive low-voltage battery.

The NSM101x series supports over current protection and over temperature protection, and a long short circuit between the output and the power supply or ground wire will not cause product damage, which greatly improves the possibility of passing the complex on-board electrical performance test of the sensor module. In addition, the product line has industry-leading ESD performance, which is up to ±8kV with the HBM mode, improving robustness in component manufacturing and end-customer applications.

SOT23-3 package and TO92S package are compatible with mainstream competitive products in the industry, and support through hole components welding, resistance welding and PCB surface-mount technology, so that the chip can be replaced directly under the premise that the structural design remains completely unchanged.

NSM1011/ NSM1012/ NSM1013 are available for sample. For sample application or order, please email to [email protected]. For more information, click www.novosns.com.

SOURCE Novosense

Also from this source

NOVOSENSE gauge pressure sensor enables the liquid level detection of household appliances more intelligent and energy-saving

NOVOSENSE assists the formulation of LIN transceiver chip standard, promoting the high-quality development of the automotive chip industry

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.