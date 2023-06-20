NOVOSENSE launched the automotive-qualified integrated current sensor NSM2019 featuring low impedance and high isolation

SHANGHAI, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The NSM2019 integrated current sensor chip from NOVOSENSE provides a fully integrated, highly isolated current sensor solution with extremely low internal primary conductor resistance, providing accurate current measurement without external isolation components for a wide range of applications for AC or DC current measurement in automotive and industrial systems.

The NSM2019 is a perfect complement to the NSM201x series of integrated current sensors already in production, with a unique package design that achieves industry-leading primary conductor resistance as low as 0.27mΩ and increased continuous current capability to 100A, further reducing the difficulty of heat dissipation design in compact systems.

NSM2019 is available in automotive-qualified and industry-qualified versions. The automotive-qualified  version meets the reliability requirements of AEC-Q100 Grade 0 and can work in the harsh environment of -40 to 150℃.

NSM2019 adopts fixed and pseudo-differential output modes, and the output voltage does not fluctuate with the supply voltage. It eliminates the dependence on high-precision voltage regulator systematically, thus making the system BOM simpler and more cost-effective.

In addition, thanks to the precise temperature compensation algorithm inside the chip and offline calibration, the NSM2019 can maintain a high accuracy in the full operating temperature range requiring no user programming, with a sensitivity error of <±2% and a zero error of <±10mV in the full temperature range.

The NSM2019 features fast overcurrent protection with a typical response time of 1.5μs. The default overcurrent protection threshold ranges from 75% to 175% of full scale current.

NSM2019 is available for sample. For sample application or order, please email to [email protected]. For more information, click www.novosns.com.

