NOVOSENSE Reveals New Automotive Product Offerings, Enhancing Vehicle Intelligence and Safety

SHANGHAI, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOSENSE Microelectronics, a global automotive chip provider, recently announced the launch of its latest product collection, delivering high-quality solutions tailored for automotive lighting, powertrain, BMS, thermal management systems.

Advanced 16/24-channel driver IC for automotive LED applications

NSL21916/24 is a compact, highly integrated 16/24-channel driver IC designed for modern automotive lighting systems. Meeting AEC-Q100 Grade 1 standard, NSL21916/24 supports 16/24 output channels, provides excellent thermal performance, and features flexible dimming and control capabilities, ensuring reliable cross-board communication. It is suited for applications requiring complex dynamic effects and precise light source control, such as dynamic through-tail lights, dynamic luminous grille lights, and ISD intelligent interactive lights.

Operational amplifiers aiming for resolver driver application

NSOPA240x is operational amplifier featuring excellent high gain bandwidth and a slew rate of 5.5 V/μs, offering continuous high output current driving capabilities of up to 400mA. It provides customers with system-level functional safety and simultaneously indicate short circuit to power and short circuit to ground. Meeting AEC-Q100 Grade 1 reliability standards, NSOPA240x is suited for the excitation needs of resolvers, ensuring stable and precise angle position and speed measurement for automotive powertrain system.

Solid state relay supporting 1700V withstand voltages and meeting CISPR25 Class 5 requirements

NSI7258 series of capacitive isolation-based solid state relays is designed for high-voltage measurement and insulation monitoring. Integrating two SiC MOSFETs co-developed by NOVOSENSE, it supports 1700V withstand voltages and meets CISPR25 Class 5 requirements. NSI7258 achieves industry-leading creepage distance, meeting the requirements of IEC60649 formulated by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

Automotive-grade programmable stepper motor driver

NSD8381-Q1 supports up to 1/32 micro-stepping and offers four decay modes. It features independent 4-channel half-bridge control, providing flexible support for various loads, including DC motors and LEDs. NSD8381-Q1 supports programmable micro-stepping modes, up to 1/32 micro-stepping and offers 4 decay modes. The NSD8381-Q1 addresses the need for advanced stepper motor drivers with excellent performance and stability, suitable for applications such as adaptive headlights, HUD adjustment motors, HVAC electronic expansion valves, and flap motors.

With a portfolio of over 1,800 chip products, NOVOSENSE shipped over 164 million units for auto applications in 2023 alone, accounting for 30.95% of its revenue. NOVOSENSE is now a member of AEC (Automotive Electronics Council) and strives to provide diverse solutions enhancing the performance and reliability of automotive systems.