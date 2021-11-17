Novotech Expands Sales Team to Meet Increased Demand in Cellular Module and Routers

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novotech has hired John Faucher and Mitch Szanyi to handle increased sales in cellular products and services. In addition, they have promoted Anthony Ciliberto to handle the growth in Trimble GPS & Timing and other cellular equipment in the US.

"We're so pleased that John and Mitch have joined the team. Each has 20+ years' experience in the module business. Over the years they have brought cellular capabilities to many products we all use to this day." Says Alex Aubie, VP Sales at Novotech. "John and Mitch have worked with many of the global module manufacturers. There isn't too much in the way of innovation that they don't know about."

Alex continues..."We have seen a tremendous growth in our Trimble GPS & Timing and cellular router/gateway business in the US. It's no secret a Tony's hard work over the last 5 years has been a huge part of this growth. It is for this reason we're happy to announce that Tony accepted the role of Sr. Sales Director. In this capacity, Tony will continue to deal with customers on a more strategic level. He will also focus on mentoring our inside sales team to foster our culture of promoting from within.

There has been a great deal of innovation in 5G as well as NB/IoT or Cat M solutions of late. The new technology requires experts with the know-how to navigate complex integrations. Both John and Mitch have grown with the industry from the explosion of WiFi in the 90s through 3G, 4G and now into 5G. They know the landmines to avoid and have a healthy respect for what it takes to get products to market.

About Novotech Technologies: Through strategic partnerships with many of the world's most advanced Internet of Things (IoT) manufacturers, Novotech Technologies is a leading distributor of IoT products, services, and solutions. Established in 2001, Novotech has headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, with offices throughout Canada and the United States. Visit us at www.novotech.com.

Media Contact:

Steve Shock

613-280-1900

[email protected]

SOURCE Novotech Technologies Inc.

