Novotech Health Holdings Appoints Andy Liu as Head of China

SHANGHAI and SYDNEY, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novotech Health Holdings ("Novotech Holdings"), the largest biotech specialist contract research organization (CRO) in Asia, today announced the appointment of Andy Liu as Head of China. Andy will be responsible for developing Novotech Holding's business in China to better serve local and multinational biotech companies operating in the region. Operating under the PPC brand, Novotech's China business incorporates a full service CRO, clinical trial site management organisation (SMO) services, Phase 1 units and bioanalytical laboratories. China is one of the fastest growing markets for clinical research services globally.

Andy brings strong operational experience in the CRO industry and a deep understanding of the regional market. Andy worked at Covance, Inc., a global CRO, for more than 10 years in a number of executive positions. Most recently, he was General Manager of Covance's Central Laboratory Service, Asia Pacific, where he led a large multi-functional team of around 500 employees across multiple sites in APAC. Andy holds an MBA from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago, an MS in Electrical Engineering from the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, and a BS in Electrical Engineering from Tsinghua University.

John Moller, CEO of Novotech Holdings said: "An increasing number of multinational biotech companies are turning to China to conduct their clinical trials driven by progressive regulatory changes, increased R&D spending and access to large treatment-naïve patient populations. At the same time, Chinese biotech companies are looking to experienced CROs to conduct research in relevant neighbouring regions. The appointment of Andy will allow us to build on the strong foundation we have established in China to accelerate our growth and strengthen partnerships with both local and international clients."

On joining Novotech Holdings, Andy Liu said, "I am excited to have the opportunity to lead Novotech Holdings in China as we look to increase the quality and efficiency of our operations to better support drug innovation across Greater China. I look forward to working with a highly professional team to deliver an end-to-end suite of services to both local and multinational biotechnology companies."

ABOUT NOVOTECH HEALTH HOLDINGS

Novotech Health Holdings ("Novotech Holdings") is the leading Asian biotech CRO and consists of two operating brands, Novotech and PPC. Novotech Holdings is a full-service CRO with integrated labs and phase I facilities providing drug development consulting and clinical development services. It has been instrumental in the success of approximately 3,700 clinical trials across all trial phases and therapeutic areas. Novotech Holdings is uniquely positioned to serve biopharmaceutical clients conducting clinical trials in Asia and globally. Novotech Holdings employs approximately 1,550 people in 21 offices across 12 geographies including Greater China, South Korea, South East Asia, India and ANZ. Novotech Holdings is majority owned by TPG Capital Asia funds.

ABOUT TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with approximately $85 billion of assets under management and offices in Austin, Beijing, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Melbourne, Moscow, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, Singapore, and Washington, DC. TPG's investment platforms are across a wide range of asset classes, including private equity, growth equity, impact investing, real estate, and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its investors while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com on Twitter @TPG.

