Novotech Looks to Speed up Rollout of 5G In Canada - Becomes Cradlepoint 5G Enterprise Branch Specialization

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novotech officially announced that they have achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization identifies and recognizes partner organizations that are leaders in positioning and selling Cradlepoint's 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria.

Novotech becomes Canada's first 5G Certified Partner

By receiving the specialization, Novotech will gain access to a comprehensive portfolio of 5G solutions to meet the business imperatives of availability, interoperability, security, and manageability. Novotech is the first in Canada to receive this specialization. "It's incredibly important that we lead the IoT space with emerging technology and become experts in that arena. Training and specializations are an important part of the process," says Steve Shock, VP of Marketing.

"The addition of Novotech to our 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization program is another important step in leading the path to 5G for business," said Eric Purcell, Senior Vice President of Global Partner Sales at Cradlepoint.

The new Cradlepoint 5G portfolio includes specific capabilities like combining LTE, Gigabit-Class LTE, and 5G in a single wireless WAN; supporting all 5G spectrums, interoperating with existing customer SD-WAN and router infrastructures, and simplifying the entire network management lifecycle.

Together, Cradlepoint and Novotech are committed to leading the evolution of 5G, and is both the first and best choice for customers in this space. For more information on our new 5G specialization please visit https://novotech.com/novotech-cradlepoint-5g-certified/. For more on Cradlepoint's 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization and the Cradlepoint Partner Program, please visit https://cradlepoint.com/partners/for-partners/.

About Novotech

Novotech is a leading distributor of IoT products, services, and solutions. They work with world's most advanced IoT manufacturers. Established in 2001, Novotech has headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, with offices throughout Canada and the United States. For more information visit www.novotech.com.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. More than 22,000 businesses and government agencies around the world rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices in the UK and Australia.

Media Contact

Steve Shock

6132801900

[email protected]

SOURCE Novotech Technologies