Novotech Partners with EmWicon to Solve the Shortage of WiFi Modules Crippling the North American IoT Industry

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novotech has partnered with EmWicon, a global modem and module manufacturer to distribute world-class WiFi modules to the North American market. Of particular interest is the newly designed, highly reliable, 802.11ac (WiFi) modules designed to be a drop-in replacement for similar modules facing unreasonable lead times and skyrocketing costs. Please see WMX6218 for the mPCIe and WMX6219 for the M.2e module variants.

"We are pleased to be working with such innovators in the module space. EmWicon is renowned for producing robust, reliable, and cost-effective modules with a variety of chipsets. Our technical and support team have a great relationship with EmWicon which has produced a lot of trust in people and product." Says Steve Shock, VP Marketing for Novotech.

The partnership will also bring the North American market increased access to the Realtek RTL8822 based 802.11ac chipset used in the WMU & WMX product lines. These lines are considered the most versatile & easy to integrate global WiFi modules available in the market. The WMX & WMU series simplifies WiFi integration by offering a full range of interfaces with Global RF certifications. This can reduce typical integration times from 1-2 years to less than 6 months.

Steve continues: "We are confident that these 2 products alone can help reduce the impact of the global chip shortage and its devastating effects on the IoT market."

To learn more about the EmWicon products, please visit the Novotech.com website.

About Novotech Technologies. Novotech is a leading distributor of IoT products, services, and solutions. They work with world's most advanced IoT manufacturers. Established in 2001, Novotech has headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, with offices throughout Canada and the United States. For more information visit www.novotech.com.

EmWicon is a full-stack development for IoT and embedded wireless solution provider. They provide IoT and wireless solutions ranging from wireless modules to embedded boards. EmWicon caters to customers who want a shorter time to market solution designs. They offer customization and joint-development services. For more information visit www.emwicon.com/

