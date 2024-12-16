NovoTech Patent Firm Hosts NC State Engineering Students for Career Exploration Event

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoTech Patent Firm proudly welcomed engineering students from NC State University this fall for an insightful event aimed at exploring career opportunities beyond the conventional paths in programming often promoted in academic settings. The event provided a unique platform for students to learn about the dynamic field of patent law and how their technical expertise can shape innovative careers.

"It was truly inspiring to engage with such talented young engineers," said Babak Akhlaghi, the Managing Director of NovoTech Patent Firm. "Events like these are important for showcasing diverse career possibilities and helping students realize that their skills can make a profound impact outside of traditional engineering roles. A career in patent law allows engineers to participate in advancing innovation while protecting groundbreaking ideas."

The event featured discussions with Babak Akhlaghi, a seasoned patent attorneys with electrical engineering background, who shared insights about leveraging his engineering backgrounds in intellectual property law. Students left with a broadened perspective on how their problem-solving abilities and technical expertise can contribute to fields beyond traditional engineering.

NovoTech Patent Firm is dedicated to fostering connections between the legal and engineering communities, encouraging future engineers to explore opportunities that combine technical knowledge with legal strategy. Based in Washington, DC, NovoTech specializes in providing comprehensive patent preparation and prosecution services, helping clients protect and maximize the value of their innovations across various industries.

