Novotech Releases New Biotech Industry Report with GlobalData and Updates to Therapeutic Area Fact Sheets at OCT West Coast

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novotech, the leading Asia-Pacific biotech specialist CRO and OCT West Coast sponsor, has just released new data reports for biotechs planning clinical trials in the Asia-Pacific region.

Novotech, and data analyst and business intelligence firm GlobalData have produced "The Trends and Future Trajectory of Biotech Clinical Trials", the most up-to-date guide to the rapidly growing sector.

The full report is available on the Novotech website

Included in the report is a biotech industry snapshot from a recent industry survey showing:

64% of respondents are likely or very likely to increase their clinical outsourcing activity in the next three years.

42% of respondents believed Asia-Pacific will see its share of global clinical trial activity grow significantly over the next three years, versus only 10% for North America and 14% for Europe .

will see its share of global clinical trial activity grow significantly over the next three years, versus only 10% for and 14% for . 67% of respondents stated "fewer competing trials" as the reasons sponsors would prefer APAC as a clinical trial destination.

The report also found that biotech companies are increasingly turning to the Asia-Pacific with its vast patient pools across a broad range of therapeutic areas, in particular rare indications and oncology.

To further inform biotechs planning trials, Novotech has also updated key Therapeutic Area Fact Sheets for Asia-Pacific covering: (see all reports here in Novotech Reports)

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Ovarian Cancer

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Melanoma

Head and Neck Cancer

Breast cancer

At OCT West Coast this week, Novotech will also present a guide to accelerating clinical trial programs by leveraging the unique benefits of the Asia-Pacific clinical environment.

Presenter Alex Ireland, Novotech Senior Business Development Manager, will cover key topics including:

Current trends for clinical R&D

Ensuring Clinical Trial Continuity during COVID-19

Leveraging regional advantages to accelerate development

Date: February 24th Time: 9am PST Presented by: Alex Ireland, Senior Business Development Manager Link: https://www.arena-international.com/octwestcoast/agenda

In addition, Novotech Asia-Pacific clinical research expertise will feature in the OCT Influencers Panel discussion on engaging patient opinion leaders, patient advocacy groups, influencers and social networks. Novotech Project Manager Michael Obedoza will cover the uniquely Asia-Pacific aspects around effectively connecting with patients for clinical trials.

Date: February 24th Time: 1PM PST Presented by: Michael Obedoza, Project Manager Link: https://www.arena-international.com/octwestcoast/agenda (patient engagement)

One of the key benefits of working with Novotech in the Asia-Pacific is that the data is accepted by all major regulatory bodies around the globe.

Novotech continues to support biotechs from US and EU as they move their trials to the APAC region for clinical trial continuity during the COVID-19 crisis. Asia-Pacific has largely recovered from the pandemic and it is business as usual – with new COVID-19 processes in place – across the region.

The Asia-Pacific is known globally for its medical research excellence, strong clinical research regulatory support from Government, and access to large diverse patient populations.

Novotech now has over 30 significant Partnerships with some of the leading medical institutions in the region. The Site Partnership Program is strategically designed to deliver unparalleled access to quality investigators, KOLs, and millions of patients for its international biotech clients.

