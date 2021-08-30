Novotech Technologies Partners with Wilson Electronics (Makers of weBoost Cell Signal Boosters) as Canadian Distributor

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novotech Technologies, a leading distributor of IoT and M2M hardware, services, and solutions, becomes a leading distributor of weBoost and WilsonPro Cellular Signal Boosters.

According to Grandview Research, MarketWatch, the Global Signal Boosting market is poised to grow 10% annually through 2026. Novotech's partnership with Wilson Electronics will ensure they maintain stock in the most popular weBoost cellular signal boosters for home, office, vehicle, and industrial applications.

"We are confident that Wilson Electronics' position as a leader in cellular signal boosting technology combined with Novotech's expert technical design, sales support, and knowledge of the market will be a winning combination," says Alex Aubie, VP Sales at Novotech Technologies.

"We are excited to bring on Novotech as a distributor partner in Canada. Novotech brings an extensive seller network across many industries and has over twenty years of cellular and IoT experience," says Mark Gurney – Director of Sales, Canada. "We are confident the partnership will grow and expand our business in the region."

About Novotech Technologies:

Through strategic partnerships with many of the world's most advanced Internet of Things (IoT) manufacturers, Novotech Technologies is a leading distributor of IoT products, services, and solutions. Established in 2001, Novotech has headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, with offices throughout Canada and the United States. Visit us at www.novotech.com.

About Wilson Electronics, LLC

Wilson Electronics, LLC, home of WilsonPro and weBoost, is a cellular signal booster technology market leader dedicated to delivering wireless network coverage to everyone, everywhere. Each booster is FCC and ISED approved to amplify signals from all major carriers for all cellular devices, significantly improving cellular coverage in homes, businesses, vehicles and commercial buildings. The company has developed and manufactured cell phone signal boosters, antennas and related components for more than 20 years—establishing an extensive portfolio of intellectual property surrounding mobile phone repeater and booster architectures along the way. All Wilson Electronics products are designed, assembled, and tested in the USA. For more information, visit www.wilsonelectronics.com.

Media contact:

Steve Shock

[email protected]

613-280-1900

SOURCE Novotech