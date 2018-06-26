Novotel Phuket Surin Beach Resort Introduces New Family Package

PHUCKET, Thailand, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Book the new Family Package at Novotel Phuket Surin Beach Resort and Spa and make that dream family holiday a reality!

Novotel Phuket Surin Beach Resort, a truly family-friendly resort, introduces its new Family Package to enhance stay experience for family guests. The Phuket Family Package is available from now until the 30 September 2018.

Kids Water Slides and Swimming pool

More details: https://www.novotelphuketsurin.com

Starting from only THB 3,430 net/night, the package includes:

Accommodation and breakfast buffet for parents + 2 children

In-room special gifts and PlayStation

MyKids benefits throughout stay (2 children under 12)

ENTERTAIN THE KIDS

With MyKids benefits, keep the children energized with the endless range of activities at the resort's Kid's Club. Start outdoors with an unforgettable experience in the Walk on Water Ball, get their creative juice running with the sandcastle competition, and boost their adrenaline with a kids boxing class. Moving indoors, the little ones can find their inner baker with a cupcake decoration class, join the cinema session (free popcorn!), and even go a little adventurous treasure hunt.

Don't miss! Wednesdays and Sundays, the resort organizes a giant foam party in the swimming pool!

MyKids will also ensure your little ones are kept full with a daily all-inclusive kid's menu and drinks (spaghetti, cheese burger, ice cream, fruit juice and more).

PAMPER THE PARENTS

Novotel Phuket Surin Beach Resort's Family Package ensures you parents get that long-awaited break. While the children enjoy Kids Club activities, parents can relax by the pool, get pampered with a massage at InBalance Spa, or exercise at InBalance fitness center. The resort also offers a range of activities for adults to enjoy such as yoga classes, Thai boxing classes, and if you're feeling a little competitive, there's also a pétanque competition you can join and lots more.

The Family Package is available from now until 30 September 2018.

Terms and conditions apply.

About Novotel Phuket Surin Beach Resort

Novotel Phuket Surin Beach Resort is just a few steps from the white sand and shopping area of Surin Beach and a 20-minute drive to Patong Beach, and 30-minute drive from Phuket International airport. Perfect for families, the resort boasts 254 spacious rooms and suites, three pools and a large kids' club. Dining options include two restaurants serving international and local cuisine, a sushi bar, a sports bar and a poolside bar. Facilities also include a two-story Kids 'Club, three swimming pools equipped with water slides and a fitness center and spa. For more information, please visit https://www.novotelphuketsurin.com.

About Novotel

With Novotel, AccorHotels leaves guests free to enjoy their stay to the full.

Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts provide a multi-service offer for both business and leisure guests, with spacious, modular rooms, 24/7 catering offers with balanced meals, meeting rooms, attentive and proactive staff, kid areas, a multi-purpose lobby, and fitness centers. Through PLANET 21, AccorHotels' sustainable development program, Novotel commits to Man and the Planet. Novotel has over 450 hotels and resorts in 61 countries, ideally located in the heart of major international cities, business districts and tourist destinations.

www.novotel.com

Media contact

Claire de Kermenguy

Tel: +66(2) 118 9553

E-mail: digitalmgr@novotelphuketkaron.com

