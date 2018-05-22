About Novus International, Inc.

Novus International, Inc. is headquartered in metropolitan St. Louis, Missouri, USA and serves customers in over 100 countries around the world. A global leader in developing animal health and nutrition solutions, Novus International's products include ALIMET® and MHA® feed supplements, ACTIVATE® nutritional feed acid, ACIDOMIX® preservative premixture, CIBENZA® enzyme feed additive, MINTREX® trace minerals, SANTOQUIN® feed preservative, AGRADO® feed antioxidant and many other specialty ingredients. ESM Technologies, LLC, a joint venture between Novus Nutrition Brands, LLC, a subsidiary of Novus International, and ESM Holdings, LLC, focuses on human nutrition through specialty and functional ingredients for manufacturers of foods, beverages and dietary supplements (www.stratumnutrition.com). Novus is privately owned by Mitsui & Co. (USA), Inc. and Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. For more information, visit www.novusint.com. ©2018 Novus International, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact: Candace Rosen

+1 636-794-2421

Candace.rosen@novusint.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novus-international-increases-price-for-methionine-products-300652106.html

SOURCE Novus International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.novusint.com

