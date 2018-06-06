Novus International Provides Solutions for Industry Pain Points at World Pork Expo 2018

"Those wanting to see performance data, those who want to see how our products will be beneficial in their day-to-day operations and for the audiences who simply love swine production, they will get a better understanding of where different Novus products play a role in solving their production challenges," said Bob Buresh, executive manager of technical services for North America at Novus. "This year, we really wanted to address common problems producers in this industry are facing on a daily basis and how our products can help."

Novus will also be hosting its annual Pig Pickin' event on Thursday evening at 5:45 p.m. at the tent (G272) along Grand Avenue on the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, will be in attendance to help pull the pork provided by the National Pork Producers Council and prepared by Lynch's BBQ. Guests are invited to enjoy the pork and interact with Secretary Naig as well as Novus experts.

For more information about Novus swine production solutions and resources, visit www.novusint.com.

About Novus International, Inc.

Novus International, Inc. is headquartered in metropolitan St. Louis, Missouri, USA and serves customers in over 100 countries around the world. A global leader in developing animal health and nutrition solutions, Novus International's products include ALIMET® and MHA® feed supplements, ACTIVATE® nutritional feed acid, ACIDOMIX® preservative premixture, CIBENZA® enzyme feed additive, MINTREX® trace minerals, SANTOQUIN® feed preservative, AGRADO® feed antioxidant and many other specialty ingredients. ESM Technologies, LLC, a joint venture between Novus Nutrition Brands, LLC, a subsidiary of Novus International, and ESM Holdings, LLC, focuses on human nutrition through specialty and functional ingredients for manufacturers of foods, beverages and dietary supplements (www.stratumnutrition.com). Novus is privately owned by Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. and Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. For more information, visit www.novusint.com. ©2018 Novus International, Inc. All rights reserved.

