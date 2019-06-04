Novus Joins in 2019 Pasco County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention Annual Conference

TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 14, 2019, Novus Medical Detox Center was an exhibitor/sponsor for the Pasco County ASAP Conference on "Strengthening Our Communities on Mental Health and Drug Prevention" with over 500 attendees of concerned professionals from the community.

The Conference included break-out sessions exploring "Opioid Overdose Prevention Training," "How Complementary Alternative Medicine Can Help With Pain Management," "Pharmacology of Pain Management," and "Opioids Use and Opioids Use Disorder in Pregnancy."

Novus Medical Detox Center has been part of the coalition of Pasco ASAP efforts for many years. ASAP's focus on prevention and community education align with the mission of Novus Detox. Whether it is educating the public on naloxone use and availability or helping seniors to properly dispose of unused medication, their efforts are common sense solutions and enable the general public to do their part. While many addiction industry conferences have shrinking numbers of attendees in recent years, Pasco ASAP, which was founded in 2006, has seen their conference attendance grow from 50 or so a few short years ago to over 500 attendees in 2019.

Before the coalition's inception, reports in Pasco County from local law enforcement, treatment providers and the school district indicated significant increases in illegal substance abuse among youth. This galvanized the community members to form ASAP after determining no single group or agency possessed the resources to substantially impact a change in this trend. Over the years, Novus Detox has donated time and personnel in support of ASAP as they have evolved to meet the needs of a rapidly growing county, becoming the coordinating body for prevention services and continuing the work of the coalition's mission.

About Novus Medical Detox Center

Novus Medical Detox Center is a Joint Commission Accredited inpatient medical detox facility that offers safe, effective alcohol and drug treatment programs in a spa-like, confidential setting. Located in the Tampa Bay area, Novus is also licensed by the Florida Department of Children and Families and is known for minimizing the discomfort of withdrawal from prescription medication, drugs or alcohol by creating a customized detox program for each patient.

Novus has treated thousands of patients with innovative, evidence-based protocols which include the incorporation of medication, natural supplements, proprietary IVs and fluid replenishment. For more information, visit www.novusdetox.com.

SOURCE Novus Medical Detox Centers

