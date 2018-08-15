NOVUS reigns as the official footwear of MUPR 2018
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Novus has joined Miss Universe Puerto Rico as the official footwear sponsor with an exclusive collection designed for the prestigious pageant.
The protagonist of this collection is the emblematic pointy "stiletto" pump in beige patent leather by Idoré. This is the perfect style for any contestant's wardrobe, as it portrays elegance and confidence. The participants will also wear two metallic sandals: a silver specchio single-sole sandal and a rhinestone ornamented gold sandal.
Official pageant activities such as runways, workshops, social events, and the final competition, were taken into consideration in the selection of these styles in order to offer the aspiring contestants a variety of the highest quality footwear.
"We chose Novus as the official footwear because they represent the avant-garde and the elegance we want our contestants to portray in the pageant," said Denise Quiñones, the director of Miss Universe Puerto Rico.
As part of the official schedule of the pageant, Novus will welcome the contestants and their followers on September 13th at 1:00pm in Novus located in San Patricio Plaza. The Idoré collection for MUPR will be available in stores and online starting in the month of September.
