Novus Shield Introduces VieShield, an Innovative and Unique Next-Generation Hand Sanitizer Product Line
VieShield's patented and patent-pending products feature an all-in-one hand & mask spray, invisible glove gel, and a portable fogger.
Jul 19, 2021, 08:51 ET
ANAHEIM, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An Orange County-based company, Novus Shield, (https://novusshield.com/), has introduced VieShield, a unique patented and patent-pending next-generation hand sanitizer product line.
The company's current VieShield products feature an all-in-one hand & mask spray, invisible glove gel, and a portable fogger. All products are FDA registered, IDC approved, and FDA approval is pending. Novus Shield has also developed a One-Step COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test Kit called VieScreen. The Self-Test-Kit has been submitted and registered for EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) and has been issued a Firm Establishment Identifier (FEI) number by the FDA and is currently ready to go to market with EUA Approval Pending status.
"COVID-19 is a problem that won't be going away anytime soon. Unfortunately, current solutions such as masks and current hand sanitizers give the user a false sense of security, even vaccinations have significant limitations," said Co Hoang, president of Novus Shield. "We offer the next generation of hand sanitizers and a true sense of security."
Hoang said the company's VieShield products are substantiated by studies, (https://novusshield.com/3d-flip-book/killratetest/.
About Novus Shield
SOURCE Novus Shield
