Novus Shield Introduces VieShield, an Innovative and Unique Next-Generation Hand Sanitizer Product Line

An Orange County-based company, Novus Shield, (https://novusshield.com/ ), has introduced VieShield, a unique patented and patent-pending next-generation hand sanitizer product line. The company's current VieShield products feature an all-in-one hand & mask spray, invisible glove gel, and a portable fogger. VieShield Fogger is an ideal option for sanitizing offices, retail spaces, hotels, events, restaurants, cars, and homes. For more information, please visit, https://novusshield.com/.

The company's current VieShield products feature an all-in-one hand & mask spray, invisible glove gel, and a portable fogger. All products are FDA registered, IDC approved, and FDA approval is pending. Novus Shield has also developed a One-Step COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test Kit called VieScreen. The Self-Test-Kit has been submitted and registered for EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) and has been issued a Firm Establishment Identifier (FEI) number by the FDA and is currently ready to go to market with EUA Approval Pending status.

"COVID-19 is a problem that won't be going away anytime soon. Unfortunately, current solutions such as masks and current hand sanitizers give the user a false sense of security, even vaccinations have significant limitations," said Co Hoang, president of Novus Shield. "We offer the next generation of hand sanitizers and a true sense of security."

Hoang said the company's VieShield products are substantiated by studies, (https://novusshield.com/3d-flip-book/killratetest/.

About Novus Shield

