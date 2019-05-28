Novuson® Surgical Secures Funding from HOYA Corporation

BOTHELL, Wash., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novuson Surgical, a Bothell, WA based medical device company, has secured funding from HOYA Corporation to finalize development for the UltraStat 3mm Vessel Sealer / Divider using Direct Therapeutic Ultrasound (DTU). DTU is a novel approach using a therapeutic modality of ultrasound in the first substantive innovation in advanced energy surgical devices in decades. The UltraStat is applicable in Urologic, Pediatric, Gynecologic, Bariatric, Trauma and other surgical specialties.

"We are excited to partner with HOYA Corporation, their funding will provide necessary capital to finalize our commercial development enabling Novuson to submit our launch product, the UltraStat 3mm Mini LS, for our first 510k Clearance with the FDA by the end of this year," said Stuart B. Mitchell, PhD, CEO & Founder of Novuson.

"This investment into Novuson Surgical demonstrates HOYA's committed involvement in the development of novel laparoscopic medical devices. We look forward to working with the Novuson team to improve clinical outcomes for patients with this advancement in ultrasonic laparoscopic devices," said Rubal Bedi, Global Head, Vice-President of Corporate Venture Capital. As part of the investment, James M. Kaiser, Director of Corporate Venture Capital will be joining Novuson as a board member.

About Novuson Surgical :

Novuson Surgical is a privately held company based in Bothell, WA. Novuson Surgical's patented technology delivers Direct Therapeutic Ultrasound (DTU) energy for cauterization and hemostatic control without transmission of electricity through the patient and provides safety and predictability in the most critical surgical applications. For more information, please visit: www.novuson.com

About Hoya:

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels, and hard disk drives. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people. For more information, please visit: http://www.hoya.com

