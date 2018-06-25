Novuson Welcomes Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Khorsand is currently a Resident Physician of Interventional Radiology at the University of Washington Medical Center. He completed his Internship in General Surgery at Virginia Mason Medical Center. Dr. Khorsand received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Washington School of Medicine and his Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the University of Washington.

Derek looks forward to improving healthcare by helping to bring Novuson's revolutionary new technology to patients and their physicians.

"Novuson's unique approach to surgical hemostasis and tissue division is unparalleled in its precision, reliability, and broad applicability. Unlike traditional electrosurgical devices, our products allow for precise surgical margins with lightning fast seal times and minimal lateral thermal spread. Our solutions address real challenges that surgeons experience including those created by tissue charring and smoking. While this technology is perfect for laparoscopic or open cases, through the utilization of ultrasound instead of electrocautery or mechanical vibration, our instruments will be compatible with surgical robotic platforms as well.

"I look forward to helping Novuson advance care for surgical patients by enabling their doctors to provide the best possible surgical treatments possible."

Stuart Mitchell, Novuson President and CEO, states "We are very excited to welcome Dr. Khorsand to our team. Not only will he bring tighter focus to our development team on the clinical needs and usability, he will be a key resource for feedback on the problems with today's current technology and he will validate the need for Novuson technology"

