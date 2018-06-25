Novuson Welcomes Executive Vice President of Program and Product Management

Marco graduated from the University of Washington with both a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Science in BioEngineering. He has over 20 years in the healthcare industry from Philips Healthcare to Fujifilm Medical Systems, and UltraLinq Healthcare.

His work in innovation crosses many multidisciplinary areas from technology development, to technology architecture, program management, product services, product management, marketing, and market commercialization. In addition to holding several Health-Tech patents, he has also been responsible for a number of successful life sciences product launches, where he optimizes development and commercialization strategies around the five healthcare verticals (Provider, Payor, Patient, Policy, and Purchaser) with focus on improving patient outcomes, simplifying provider workflows/protocols, reducing provider/payor cost and waste, and consumerizing healthcare with digital and connected health solutions.

Marco is described as an entrepreneur who loves to support his community by advising local HealthTech incubators and startups at the University of Washington CoMotion program and Seattle CambiaGrove hub, mentoring on how to best take innovations from ideation to commercialization, in a heavily regulated industry.

"I am honored to join the team and eager to take our value driven innovation to the finish line, yet most importantly to delight clinicians and patients who await it. The surgical market seriously needs less invasive tools that can get the job done more effectively and safer, while delivering on the promise of improved patient outcomes. The need is there, and we are committed to bringing the best solution to market," says Marco Daoura.

Stuart Mitchell, Novuson President and CEO, states "We are very excited to welcome Marco to our team. Not only will he bring tighter focus to our development team, he will drive Novuson's first product through regulatory clearance and initial launch with our Key Opinion Leaders and exemplify our core values with those who come into contact with him."

