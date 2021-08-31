Novva Data Centers Acquires Colorado Springs Campus

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novva Data Centers, a state of the art data center company providing purpose-built data center facilities, announces today the acquisition of a 37 acre campus, and 190k Square foot of data center and supporting facilities, featuring a Tier 3+ data center and industrial building, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Novva has also secured an anchor tenant in conjunction with the acquisition. The company is currently building the largest data center campus in Utah, set to open September of this year.

The acquisition involves a data center with 6 MW designed capacity. Novva will expand the campus to 30MW, with an additional 250,000 square feet, and invest over $200 million. Inventory is immediately available for lease. Colorado Springs offers reliable and inexpensive power and is currently undergoing a large shift away from coal towards solar energy. As the second largest city in Colorado, fiber and internet are similar to a Tier 1 location. Novva plans to shift to 100% renewable energy, and waterless cooling at the site.

"We are really excited to move into the Colorado market," says Wes Swenson, CEO of Novva Data Centers. "Our mission at Novva is to serve the Western United States, providing purpose built designs, high capacity data center services to the area and our customers. This facility will be a great addition to our portfolio and we look forward to further growth in these markets."

Novva Data Centers' premiere Utah campus and global headquarters is currently under construction and will be the largest in the state. Located in Salt Lake City and boasting 1.5 million square feet of built data center space and 180MW capacity, the facility will serve a large array of customers and support large capacity deployments. The facility's state-of-the-art waterless cooling system, renewable energy, drone and robot dog facility monitoring and more will provide a one-of-a-kind, modern day data center experience for customers.

Novva will host a ribbon cutting event for the Salt Lake City facility on September 21st from 5-8pm. To register for the event, click here .

About Novva Data Centers

Novva Data Centers purpose-builds data centers for the future across the United States, providing wholesale and multi-tenant colocation infrastructure services both nationally and internationally. Novva's human-centric, sustainable data center solutions are married with an extensive portfolio of high capacity, scalable data center amenities to provide bespoke turn-key solutions for any size of business. Novva's flagship campus in West Jordan, Utah, is developed on 100 acres, at over 5,000 feet of elevation on the shoulder of the Wasatch Mountain Range. The campus features 180 MW of capacity, and 1.5 million square feet of data center built over four phases. A state-of-the-art waterless cooling system, renewable energy, drone and robot dog facility monitoring and more, provide a one-of-a-kind, modern day data center experience for customers.

