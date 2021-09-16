Novva Designs and Builds Data Centers for People and the Planet

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novva Data Centers , a state of the art data center company providing purpose-built data center facilities, announces today the opening of its flagship facility in Salt Lake City, Utah. The 100-acre campus will open with 330,000 square feet of data center space, and will span 1.5 million square feet once complete, making it the largest in the state. The opening will be celebrated with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony and reception on September 21st from 5 to 8pm.

Novva's 180MW campus located in what's coined as the "happiest state", Utah, features state of the art technology with customizable data center suites able to support workloads from 250kW to 30MW. Utah's cold desert climate allows Novva to make strides in conservation as well, taking advantage of the high altitudes, low temperatures, and low humidity. The facility uses a waterless cooling system combining surrounding air, heat exchange coils and refrigerant for warm periods to keep the data center cool. WIRE, a robot dog, will greet patrons by name and ensure they are registered for entry. A digital drone equipped with 4K live video, infrared, and night vision safeguards the vast campus day and night. The drone can detect cars, human heat signatures as well as air leaks and temperature anomalies at the campus and building.

"We are thrilled for clients, industry leaders and friends to see the fruits of our labor, showcasing the beauty that our home in Utah has to offer," says Wes Swenson, CEO of Novva Data Centers. "Between Utah's five national parks, mountains, powder skiing, the campus' unbelievable surroundings and amenities, we're confident people will enjoy visiting."

The Novva team has created more than just a technology-enabled data center; they have created an experience. Boasting sleek Scandinavian Asian minimalist design and state-of-the-art amenities, meticulous attention has been paid to every detail to ensure our clients comfort and wellbeing. Customers who choose to stay and work at the facility can take in mountain views, walk by waterfalls and firescapes, and enjoy gaming and fitness facilities. Ramps are integrated into entranceways and braille signage stands at the data center's main overlook because everyone belongs.

"Respect for everyone is paramount at Novva. We want people to feel like royalty when they visit," concludes CEO, Wes Swenson. "I'm lucky because I have a team of people who share the same passion as I do. We're confident people's experience at this new data center will show people who we are and what we're all about."

The Grand Opening of Novva Data Center's Utah Campus takes place on Wednesday, September 21st from 5 to 8pm and will feature food, entertainment, art and personalized tours. Register for free here . Press can arrange to tour the facility through the following link .

To learn more about Novva Data Centers, visit www.novva.com .

About Novva Data Centers

Novva Data Centers purpose-builds data centers for the future across the United States, providing wholesale and multi-tenant colocation infrastructure services both nationally and internationally. Novva's human-centric, sustainable data center solutions are married with an extensive portfolio of high capacity, scalable data center amenities to provide bespoke turn-key solutions for any size of business. Novva's flagship campus in West Jordan, Utah, is developed on 100 acres, at over 5,000 feet of elevation on the shoulder of the Wasatch Mountain Range. The campus features 180 MW of capacity, and 1.5 million square feet of data center built over four phases. A state-of-the-art waterless cooling system, renewable energy, drone and robot dog facility monitoring and more, provide a one-of-a-kind, modern day data center experience for customers.

