A look inside one of the Church of Jesus Christ's 11 training centers worldwide as missionary numbers hit a historic high

PROVO, Utah, May 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For anyone curious about what it's like to be a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a new video, "What It's Like Inside the Missionary Training Center," provides a rare glimpse of mission life inside an MTC from the perspective of the young missionaries who are there.

Now 84,000 Strong, New YouTube Video Offers Rare Glimpse Into Latter-day Saints Missionary Training Center Speed Speed Missionaries point to their assigned missions on a map at the Missionary Training Center (MTC) of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Provo, Utah, during the filming Graphic showing the new mission

Premiering on YouTube and other Church channels on Sunday, May 17, 2026, the 20-minute, fast-paced video filmed in Provo, Utah, captures the spirit, structure and sacred nature of the MTC experience, as well as the faith, joy and enthusiasm of missionaries who are preparing to serve people throughout the world and teach them about Jesus Christ.

The Church has more than 84,000 full-time teaching missionaries serving in 451 missions in 150 countries worldwide, and most began their 18–24-month service journey at one of the Church's 11 MTCs. Thousands of young and senior service missionaries also serve in various capacities.

Missionaries are single men ages 18–25 and single women ages 18–29, as well as married couples and singles over 40. In November 2025, the Church lowered the minimum age for single women from 21 to 18, inspiring many young women to prepare to serve a mission earlier than they may have originally planned.

Missionaries come to the MTC to "grow spiritually, to teach the gospel and prepare themselves for what will be a life-changing experience," said video host Danor Gerald, a convert to the Church, who takes viewers along on his unique opportunity to explore the MTC.

Accompanying new missionaries from the moment they arrive, Gerald tags along as missionaries meet their companions, attend their first class, learn a foreign language (more than 60 languages are taught at MTCs), practice teaching, dine, relax through recreation, and prepare spiritually until they leave for their assigned mission.

Gerald noted that "many of these young people face real challenges and sacrifices to get here and to serve."

"I've only been a member for a year," one missionary told Gerald, "but I know that my testimony can go out and help those people in need, and I can relate to them, [understand] how they feel, and know that they can make a change as well."

Focused on Jesus Christ

According to the Church's missionary handbook, "Preach My Gospel," a missionary's purpose is to bring other people to Jesus Christ by teaching them His restored gospel.

"What did Jesus Christ do in your life?" Gerald asked a missionary.

"He made me feel loved," the missionary said. "And if He loves me that much, then there are people out there that He loves, [and] they need to know that too."

Asked what would help missionaries the most while they are in class, an instructor answered, "I think the best advice I could give you is lean on your Savior, Jesus Christ. He is the person working with you in this gathering of Israel, and it's a joy to work with Jesus Christ."

Spiritually Prepared

Missionaries prepare spiritually at the MTC by studying the gospel 8–10 hours a day, hearing inspirational messages from Church leaders at weekly devotionals and attending the temple.

"It's just this feeling of peace and the love of my Savior and the love of my Heavenly Father there for me," said a missionary about his temple attendance.

"If I'm to teach these people," added another missionary, "I need to have the Spirit with me because it's not me that's going to be doing the work. It's the Spirit that's doing the work."

"These young men and young women have courage," concluded Gerald. "They have faith. They have a lot of discipline. And most of all, they're committed to what they're doing. I'm walking away from this experience feeling excitement, enthusiasm and a sense of hope for the future."

Growth of Missionary Work

In July, the Church will open 55 new missions to accommodate a growing number of missionaries already called. The addition will bring the total number of missions to 506 and allow missionaries to better support the growing number of congregations worldwide.

"What we are witnessing today is more than growth in numbers," Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said in a May 2026 social post. "Across the world, missionaries are demonstrating a deep devotion to the Savior and a sincere consecration to His work. An increasing number express that their fundamental reason for serving is their love for Jesus Christ and their desire to join Him in His work — an inspiring reflection of the faith and commitment that characterize today's missionary force.

"As the work goes forward, this is indeed a joyous and marvelous work and a wonder."

Results of Missionary Work

In the October 2025 general conference, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reported "a remarkable increase in converts and convert participation."

Nearly 900,000 converts joined the Church in the past three years, he said, constituting nearly 5% of the total Church membership. Conversions in the first half of 2025 also rose by more than 20% over 2024 in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Pacific and Latin America, and 17% in North America.

"The Lord's work continues to move forward in powerful ways," said Elder Cook. "These rising numbers are a clear witness that the gospel is touching hearts and changing lives everywhere" ("The Lord Is Hastening His Work").

SOURCE The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints